Prince William Will 'Not Allow' Prince Harry to Celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 9th Birthday During Duke's Upcoming U.K. Trip
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship was negatively impacted by Spare, and one royal expert thinks the Prince of Wales doesn't want the Duke of Sussex around for Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday celebration.
"I don't think he will meet Princess Charlotte, but he will meet King Charles," Helena Chard told GB News.
"Prince Harry is obviously coming over for the Invictus Games service of Thanksgiving," Chard noted. "That's one of the things we can applaud him for, the sporting event. And he'll be doing a reading as well."
During the Invictus Games celebration, there likely won't be any senior royals present.
"Wouldn't it be lovely if Princess Charlotte could have a lovely hug from her uncle Harry? But it's not going to happen. There's no way that Prince William will allow that," the commentator noted.
"Especially at the moment, with Princess Catherine still undergoing treatment,'' she added.
In Spare, Harry painted his brother as ill-tempered, and Meghan Markle branded the Wales as "formal" in Harry & Meghan.
"I do think Prince Harry has to mend a few bridges, he's got to do something to show a little bit of willingness," Chard explained. "There's been a lot of hurt there."
"And understandably, King Charles wants to see his darling boy," she continued. "It's easier to repair that relationship, but I do feel that Prince Harry has to give a little bit more."
Aside from the princes' rivalry, Chard wondered if their kids were curious about the lack of family time they have with their aunt and uncle.
"As the children get older, they get more curious about their family — why haven't I met my cousins? Why haven't I met my uncle and his wife?" Chard asked.
"And hopefully it will be the children that mend the relationship because obviously, they all want to see each other," she shared. "It will be really, really sad for that not to happen. In fact, it will sort of be like a damaged generation, if something doesn't work out."
"But hopefully King Charles will also give a little push," Chard concluded.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Claudia Joseph thinks William and Kate will have a relaxed celebration due to the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.
“Usually Kate will stay up into the early hours and make the children's cakes," Joseph told an outlet. “It depends how well she's feeling, I imagine whether she will do that, or William might even make the cake, for all we know.”
“I think this birthday is going to be very unusual for all the children this year because obviously, Kate's having treatment for cancer," Joseph noted. “I think that this is going to be a very low-key birthday for Charlotte."
Despite William becoming the Prince of Wales and inheriting a real estate portfolio worth over $1 billion, Joseph thinks the pair want to keep their youngsters humble.
“I think that obviously, the Wales children have a very privileged lifestyle," Joseph stated. “They have access to lots of palaces. And there are lots of very nice gifts they've been given over their lifetime but William and Kate are very keen to give their children the simple pleasures in life."
“That's what matters to them most. That's how Kate was brought up," she added.“They won't be extravagant gifts, they'll be fun gifts, outdoorsy, they're keen on the great outdoors, as we all know."