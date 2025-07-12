or
Sydney Sweeney
PHOTOS

Buns Out! 12 Hottest Celebrity Bikini Butts on Social Media

hottest celebrity bikini butts photos instagram
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram; @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

From Jordyn Woods to Sydney Sweeney (and, of course, Kim Kardashian), OK! has the bootylicious roundup of the hottest celebrity butt shots on Instagram.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Amelia Hamlin

amelia hamlin
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin ditched her clothes in a hot mirror selfie.

Amelia Hamlin is a proud member of the Best Booty Club!

In May, the 24-year-old model bared it all in a daring mirror selfie, accentuating her tanned physique while covering her side b---.

"I love my mom so much!!!🎀🦪🐚," she captioned the photoset that included the sultry snap.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears often shows off her backside in her sizzling videos and photos on Instagram.

In a since-deleted Instagram photo, Britney Spears put her bold booty on full display in a black sheer lace lingerie as she walked away from the camera. She also let her long blonde hair cascade down her back as she showed off the goods to her followers.

She simply captioned the post, "💄."

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber maintains her eye-popping curves after giving birth to her first child in August 2024.

Mom-of-one Hailey Bieber served looks in a June 8 Instagram post, which featured her giving a cheeky view in a thin long-sleeved hoodie and a matching bikini bottom.

"lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long. 👍🍋🍸," the model initially wrote alongside the snap.

Bieber later updated the caption to "lemon drop martinis all summer long 👍🍋🍸."

Jordyn Woods

jordyn woods
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods previously called out her haters who accused her of getting a butt lift.

Jordyn Woods treated her followers with a clear view of her round and sculpted booty in March.

Wearing a pink coverup and a matching thong bikini bottom, she boldly bared her curves while standing in the shallow waters during a sun-soaked trip.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner said she loves a good 'belfie' — or butt selfie.

In a July Instagram post, Kendall Jenner let her butt breathe in a teeny striped bikini while posing in front of the mirror. She put her assets front and center by arching her back, showcasing her beauty from all angles.

"Just a girl," she captioned the snap.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

According to Kim Kardashian, she wishes people would stop 'focusing on [her] a-- all the time.'

Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous butt and curves while riding an e-bike late at night.

In the December 2024 photoset, the SKIMS founder framed her backside and overall physique in a white shirt, matching thong and sheer tights that complemented her high heels. She added protection by wearing a helmet and gloves during the night out.

"enjoy the ride," the mom-of-four shared.

Sydney Sweeney

Lizzo

lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo revealed her butt was her 'least favorite thing' about herself.

In March, Lizzo's bootylicious rear looked "Good as H--" as she modeled fishnet tights, a barely-there plaid skirt and a black fishnet top.

She wrote, "Devour feculence 😘."

Nina Dobrev

nina dobrev
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev has flashed her firm butt in several Instagram photos.

Let the cheeks fly!

Posing for a photo during a tropical getaway in April, Nina Dobrev displayed her round and toned butt in a red bikini while standing with one leg resting on the window ledge.

A The Vampire Diaries actress teased fans by captioning the hot snap with a peach emoji.

Serena Page

serena page
Source: @serenaapagee/Instagram

Serena Page showed off her curves in the update.

Serena Page made everyone fall for her even more.

The Love Island USA alum dropped jaws with her derrière, revealing her curvaceous and plump behind in a vibrant blue bikini while enjoying the golden hour at a beach.

"fiji files📸🏝️," she captioned the June photoset.

Stassie Karanikolaou

stassie karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou said she regrets getting a BBL.

Even Kylie Jenner's best friend joined the booty trend.

While vacationing in Greece, Stassie Karanikolaou set pulses racing by emphasizing her lower half as she sported a bikini that bared her cleavage and butt. She posed in clear waters while looking seductively at the camera.

"Greek girl 🦋🩵," she captioned the upload.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds for her role in the Christy Martin biopic.

"i think they call this a thirst trap," Sydney Sweeney cheekily captioned an August 2024 photoset which included a snap that highlighted her pert posterior.

Tana Mongeau

tana mongeau
Source: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau is not shy about posting her whole butt on Instagram.

Tana Mongeau just wanted everyone to enjoy the show.

"no makeup no drama no airpods i'm moving here," she captioned a photoset from her Maui trip in June.

In one snap, Mongeau offered a view of her peach as she angled her body slightly to the side while sitting on a picnic bench. She paired her pink bikini with massive sunglasses, complementing the jaw-dropping beauty of the backdrop.

