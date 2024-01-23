OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Vice President Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump's Allegations That Joe Biden Is Responsible for His 91 Felony Counts: 'Not Factual Period'

kamala harris slams donald trump allegations joe biden felony countspp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Donald Trump's claims that President Joe Biden orchestrated his snowballing legal woes in order to interfere in the 2024 election.

CNN's Laura Coates sat down with Harris on Monday, January 22, to ask what her reaction was to the embattled ex-prez's controversial statements.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris slams donald trump allegations joe biden felony counts
Source: mega

Kamala Harris is the first woman to helm the role of vice president of the United States.

"There is someone right now, if the polling is correct, has 91 counts, four different jurisdictions with different indictments and different cases against him, who could very well be the Republican nominee," Coates said. "And yet he is attacking you and President Biden for election interference. He believes that what the Justice Department is doing is only attributed to you, but also is election interference."

Harris replied that she believes the American people care about speaking and acknowledging the truth.

"I do believe in my travels around our country that, for example, a statement that suggests that insurrectionists who attacked our Capitol and committed acts of violence should not be called patriots, as the former president has done," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris slams donald trump allegations joe biden felony countsjpg
Source: mega

Harris said she believes the American people care about speaking and acknowledging the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

"The people who attacked on January 6th should not be called patriots," Harris continued. "That what they did is they attacked our Capitol, they committed acts of violence, and they need to be taken in to account and held accountable for those acts. So, these are just facts, and we are going to see what happens in terms of any cases that are being litigated in the court of law."

Coates pressed her for an answer once again, reiterating her question, "But what about the accusation that it is Biden’s DOJ that is overseeing any of the charges against him?"

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden people dont like hillary clinton barack obama
Source: mega

Donald Trump accused Biden of orchestrating the cases against him.

MORE ON:
kamala harris
Article continues below advertisement

"Listen, everyone who is paying close attention understands that there is a clear and non-negotiable division in terms of the separation between our administration and what the Department of Justice does in terms of its investigations, in terms of its prosecutions," the 59-year-old replied. "That line has never been crossed."

Coates asked for further clarification on what Harris's "response to people who believe" Trump is telling the truth about the Biden administration would be.

"Well, what he is saying is not factual. Period. Period," the VP said firmly. "And that would not be new for him, would it?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump new hampshire rally jpg
Source: mega

Trump dubbed President Biden an 'absolute threat to democracy' in a recent appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump dubbed President Biden an "absolute threat to democracy" in a recent appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

"He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons," the former POTUS declared. "Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also ... It’s the people that’s around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him," he continued. "They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.