President Joe Biden Appears to Imply Retired U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords Is Dead in Odd Speech

"I’m Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband. Governor, thank you for the introduction and to the Gila River Indian Community for welcoming me today," he said. "You know, I say this with all sincerity. This, to me, is one of the most consequential things I’ve ever had the opportunity to do in my career as President of the United States."

"It is an honor, a genuine honor to be in this special place on this special day," he added. "Thank you to Senator Mark Kelly, a great friend who also was married to an incredible woman [Giffords] who was my friend."