or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

President Joe Biden Appears to Imply Retired U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords Is Dead in Odd Speech

Photo of Joe Biden and Gabby Giffords.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden spoke about Gabby Giffords during a speech in Arizona on October 25.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Joe Biden sparked confusion when he seemingly implied retired U.S. representative Gabby Giffords was dead while speaking in Arizona on Friday, October 25.

The odd remarks occurred shortly after Governor Stephen Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community welcomed Biden on stage.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden imply retired us rep gabby giffords dead
Source: MEGA

Gabby Giffords is married to Senator Mark Kelly.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband. Governor, thank you for the introduction and to the Gila River Indian Community for welcoming me today," he said. "You know, I say this with all sincerity. This, to me, is one of the most consequential things I’ve ever had the opportunity to do in my career as President of the United States."

"It is an honor, a genuine honor to be in this special place on this special day," he added. "Thank you to Senator Mark Kelly, a great friend who also was married to an incredible woman [Giffords] who was my friend."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden imply retired us rep gabby giffords dead
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden appeared to mistakenly refer to Gabby Giffords in the past tense.

Article continues below advertisement

While the former Arizona politician was one of the victims in a 2011 mass shooting that took place in Tucson, she survived the tragic event and chose to resign from her position at the House of Representatives as she recovered.

The 54-year-old is still alive and is currently married to Senator Kelly — who has served as a junior U.S. senator for Arizona since 2020. They tied the knot in 2007.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden imply retired us rep gabby giffords dead
Source: MEGA

Gabby Giffords survived a mass shooting in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

As the clip from Biden's speech made rounds on social media, critics mocked the POTUS for seemingly implying Giffords had passed away — especially since he's made public appearances alongside Giffords as recently as September.

One user on X wrote, "Biden’s brain is MUSH," and another critic added Giffords was "still alive and well, which Biden doesn’t seem to be."

A third person suggested, "Maybe he heard that Gabby Hayes died or Jack Gifford."

Newsmax Host Todd Starnes posted, "President Biden eulogized former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords today. It was very moving, touching. There's just one problem. Giffords is still alive."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has repeatedly sparked concerns for his cognitive health throughout the 2024 election cycle.

As OK! previously reported, Biden sparked similar concerns for the state of his cognitive health in September 2022 when he asked to speak with deceased politician Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car accident only weeks before.

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie? — I think she was going to be here," Biden said, scanning the crowd. "She must not be here."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.