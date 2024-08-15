Exposed: Kanye West's Former Staffer Unveils Texts in Which Rapper Requests Recreational Nitrous Gas From Celebrity Dentist
Milo Yiannopoulos brought out his receipts.
On Tuesday, August 13, Kanye West’s former chief of staff exposed the rapper for asking celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly for recreational nitrous gas.
In addition to revealing the 47-year-old’s alleged addiction, he shared the incriminating text thread in hopes of proving Connelly’s illegal activity.
“PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont — the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides,” the 39-year-old far-right figure penned.
The chain of messages began with the dentist — who is responsible for West’s $850,000 titanium teeth — allegedly saying, “This needs to be a long-term goal: get recreational Nitrous legalized. Meanwhile, we master the delivery system with a 2-year head start.”
Yiannopoulos then denounced the medical professional’s remarks, stating, “Surely you are joking. Prolonged misuse of nitrous causes birth defects. Problems with B12. Your spinal cord disintegrates. Why would anyone want to introduce another drug to an already depressed, addicted, demoralized and apathetic population of dopamine slaves.”
Despite Yiannopoulos’ intense reply, West ignored him and apparently asked Connelly, “Can I have the Nitrus [sic] today? Tom. You said you’d bring them by today. Checking in.”
Connelly then supposedly responded, “Yes. Can do,” while confirming the father-of-four was at Chateau Marmont.
As OK! previously reported, Yiannopoulos hurled accusations at Connelly in a legal affidavit recently.
In the paperwork, Yiannopoulos — who worked for West from 2022-2024 — claimed the celebrity dentist was participating in “reckless, unethical, dishonest, explorative and, upon information and belief, illegal conduct.”
- Bianca Censori 'Honors and Obeys' Kanye West, Says Former Staffer: She's 'a Traditionally-Minded Wife'
- 'Mental Illness on Full Display': Travis Kelce's Dad Reacts to Kanye West's New Lyrics About Chiefs Star and Taylor Swift
- 'The Demons Come Out': Kanye West Blames Alcohol for Antisemitic 'DEFCON' Tweet and Past Bizarre Behavior
The ex-employee shared that the filing was “motivated by urgent concern” for West and did so “on behalf of several individuals close to him.”
The document alleged Connelly would give West “enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use.”
Additionally, Connelly would arrange “the physical transportation of four surgical size canisters by Connelly himself into the patient’s home on just one afternoon.”
Yiannopoulos noted that Connelly would charge his employer “more than $50,000 per month for the service” and continued to provide “the gas along after the emergence of distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.”
The staffer shared that after using the gas, West was left with “self-destructive consequences of dependence, showing indifference or worse to the prospect of permanent damage and brain or body.”
On top of negative physical effects, Yiannopoulos claimed West suffers from intense financial repercussions.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Connelly allegedly took “millions of dollars... from a patient he knew to be in a confused, dependent, weakened and addicted state.”
Yiannopoulos even claimed West’s spending on the illegal gas ran his business into the ground, as in January, he discovered the musician’s organization was $200 million in debt.