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Source: MEGA The family reportedly welcomed another dog.

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The portrait was released following a day of engagements for the Waleses, including a visit to IntoUniversity, a charity supported by their Royal Wedding Gift Fund, and a private lunch at The Goring hotel, where Kate stayed the night before their 2011 wedding. At first glance, the photograph appeared to present an unguarded and modern image of royal family life, with the Waleses dressed in casual coastal clothing and embracing a candid, informal tone.

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Yet the presence of the new puppy has drawn particular attention. A source told us: "This isn't just about adding another pet to the household – for Catherine, the puppy has taken on a much deeper emotional role. After everything the family has been through, having that constant companionship has been incredibly grounding for her." They added: "The dog brings comfort in a way that goes beyond the usual joys of pet ownership – it's become a source of calm and reassurance during a period that has not been easy behind the scenes."

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Source: MEGA The Wales family has long been associated with their love of dogs.

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The Wales family has long been associated with their love of dogs. Orla, their 5-year-old cocker spaniel, joined the household in 2020 as a gift from Kate's brother, James Middleton. The new puppy is understood to be of the same breed, with Kate recently noting during an engagement in Wales that "we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five." In the anniversary portrait, Orla is seen nestled close to William, while the younger dog appears slightly further back.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is a dog lover.

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A second source said: "Bringing in a younger dog has been as much about emotional support as it is about family life. Catherine has always found comfort in animals, and this feels like a continuation of that – particularly at a time when she's been focused on keeping things stable and positive for the children after her illness." Beyond the dogs, the photograph offered a series of subtle insights into the Waleses' evolving approach to royal life. The barefoot styling and relaxed poses were widely interpreted as part of William's effort to modernize the monarchy, something he has previously spoken about openly.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.