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Kate Middleton's 'Comfort Pet' — OK! Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Future Queen Has a New Dog

Photo of Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate has a new dog, which is her 'comfort pet,' following her cancer battle, a source claims.

May 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Kate Middleton has quietly welcomed a new puppy into her family life, with sources telling OK! the animal has become a "comfort pet" following her cancer battle.

The 44-year-old Princess of Wales and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, 43, recently marked 15 years of marriage by sharing a relaxed family photograph taken in Cornwall during the Easter break.

The image, captured by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the couple lying barefoot in the grass with their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8 – alongside their black cocker spaniel Orla and a second, younger dog.

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image of The family reportedly welcomed another dog.
Source: MEGA

The family reportedly welcomed another dog.

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The portrait was released following a day of engagements for the Waleses, including a visit to IntoUniversity, a charity supported by their Royal Wedding Gift Fund, and a private lunch at The Goring hotel, where Kate stayed the night before their 2011 wedding.

At first glance, the photograph appeared to present an unguarded and modern image of royal family life, with the Waleses dressed in casual coastal clothing and embracing a candid, informal tone.

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Yet the presence of the new puppy has drawn particular attention. A source told us: "This isn't just about adding another pet to the household – for Catherine, the puppy has taken on a much deeper emotional role. After everything the family has been through, having that constant companionship has been incredibly grounding for her."

They added: "The dog brings comfort in a way that goes beyond the usual joys of pet ownership – it's become a source of calm and reassurance during a period that has not been easy behind the scenes."

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image of The Wales family has long been associated with their love of dogs.
Source: MEGA

The Wales family has long been associated with their love of dogs.

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The Wales family has long been associated with their love of dogs. Orla, their 5-year-old cocker spaniel, joined the household in 2020 as a gift from Kate's brother, James Middleton.

The new puppy is understood to be of the same breed, with Kate recently noting during an engagement in Wales that "we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five."

In the anniversary portrait, Orla is seen nestled close to William, while the younger dog appears slightly further back.

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image of Kate Middleton is a dog lover.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is a dog lover.

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A second source said: "Bringing in a younger dog has been as much about emotional support as it is about family life. Catherine has always found comfort in animals, and this feels like a continuation of that – particularly at a time when she's been focused on keeping things stable and positive for the children after her illness."

Beyond the dogs, the photograph offered a series of subtle insights into the Waleses' evolving approach to royal life.

The barefoot styling and relaxed poses were widely interpreted as part of William's effort to modernize the monarchy, something he has previously spoken about openly.

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image of Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.

The photograph also ties into a wider narrative of family life during their Cornwall break, which included celebrations for Louis' eighth birthday.

Footage released by Kensington Palace showed the young prince playing on the beach, reflecting a shared love of the outdoors that runs through the family.

For some royal watchers, however, it is the quieter detail of the new puppy that carries the greatest significance – a small but telling symbol of how the Princess of Wales is navigating both public duty and private resilience.

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