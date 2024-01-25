Prince Harry Was 'Asking for Trouble' When He Slammed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Marriage in Docuseries
Prince Harry ridiculed Prince William and Kate Middleton's union in an episode of Harry & Meghan, and according to one royal expert, his comments caused irreversible damage to their bond. It's no secret that Meghan Markle struggled with being a working duchess, and the couple threw multiple jabs at the pair in their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.
“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said in the program.
Harry once celebrated William and Kate's bond, but royal experts saw his statement as offensive.
“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother’s son.”
Royal biographer Robert Hardman discussed the Netflix original in an interview while promoting his new book.
"Clearly, it bit deep, both the remarks in the Netflix six-parter with Harry and Meghan [Markle], but also in Harry’s book, Spare,” Robert Hardman said.
"On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low," Hardman said in an interview.
In the past Harry implied he was "waiting for an apology" from his family, but Hardman noted it is a “two-way process."
“Harry and Meghan have very understandable grievances about royal life, about the way they feel they were treated, both by the institution, by Britain, by the press,” the author shared. “I get all that, but at a personal level, I think there’s a lot of issues that didn’t need to be put out there that Harry has put out and that’s going to take time to work through.”
OK! previously reported Harry called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but things changed when the princess struggled to embrace the Suits star. Despite the ongoing feud between them, an insider claimed the Sussexes contacted Kate and King Charles after it was announced they were experiencing health challenges.
"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," an insider told an outlet, adding that the famous redhead is "desperate" to make amends, as he's "thinking about things differently."
"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," the source added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An additional source revealed the royal rebels contacted Kate and Charles after it was announced they were experiencing health challenges.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source told a publication. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
Hardman spoke to Us Weekly.