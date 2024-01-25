Prince Harry Was 'Asking for Trouble' When He Slammed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Marriage in Docuseries

“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said in the program.

Harry once celebrated William and Kate's bond, but royal experts saw his statement as offensive.

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother’s son.”