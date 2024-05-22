Kate Middleton Reuniting With Prince Harry Is The 'Last Thing' She 'Wants or Needs' as She Battles Cancer
Kate Middleton is currently focused on her health after being diagnosed with cancer, which is why she's likely not interested in speaking with Prince Harry.
"[It's] the last thing she needs," a source told an outlet. “Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now. It’s a fantasy.”
“It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family," they continued. “Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations."
The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle haven't traveled together to the U.K. since 2022, and the insider thinks the Sussexes will avoid going to Balmoral.
"The idea that Harry and the kids are going to descend on Balmoral this summer is wishful thinking," the source continued. "It’s all just very sad.”
In Spare, the veteran complained about the his brother and sister-in-law, and people close to William claimed he was deeply hurt by the project.
“Everyone understands that William is absolutely furious with his brother, but ‘absolutely furious’ isn’t a deliverable plan for a King, which William will be, perhaps sooner than he had imagined," the pal stated.
“A King not speaking to his brother over an argument about a broken dog bowl, a costume party almost 20 years ago, or who said what about some lip gloss, will make William look petty and ridiculous," they said in reference to the anecdotes Harry shared.
In March, Kate shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite their yearslong feud, the Sussexes released a statement in support of the future queen.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement.
OK! previously reported Kensington Palace updated the public on Kate after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team," the Princess of Wales' rep said in late May. "Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work."
