Kate Middleton Is '100 Percent Not Racist,' Gary Goldsmith Declares

Aside from protecting his niece, an insider revealed the Middleton brood isn't excited about Goldsmith joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mom, Carole, and her dad, Michael," the source told a publication. "They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Although the businessman's professional endeavors could bring negative attention to the Princess of Wales as she recovers from surgery, Goldsmith claimed he's been chatting with his sister about her health.

“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment," he noted. "So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”