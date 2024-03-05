Kate Middleton Is '100 Percent Not Racist,' Gary Goldsmith Declares
Kate Middleton was accused of being one of the infamous royal racists in Omid Scobie's book Endgame. Although the Princess of Wales never publicly acknowledged the project, her uncle Gary Goldmsith quickly defended her honor while promoting his time on Celebrity Big Brother.
“Kate is 100 percent not racist, neither is Carole,” Goldsmith told an outlet, referring to the princess and her mother. “My family is not racist, and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”
In 2021, Meghan Markle said a member of Prince Harry's family gossiped about Prince Archie's skin complexion, and the scandal resurfaced when Dutch copies of Endgame claimed Kate and King Charles were the senior royals behind the comment.
Aside from protecting his niece, an insider revealed the Middleton brood isn't excited about Goldsmith joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast.
“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mom, Carole, and her dad, Michael," the source told a publication. "They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”
Although the businessman's professional endeavors could bring negative attention to the Princess of Wales as she recovers from surgery, Goldsmith claimed he's been chatting with his sister about her health.
“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment," he noted. "So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”
As a member of Kate's family, he was offended by the Sussexes negative portrayal of the future queen.
“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric,” Goldsmith stressed. “That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan, because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history."
"I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself," he said. "I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary."
Goldsmith later admitted that Carole might tune into his season of Celebrity Big Brother.
“I think they could always really trust me to know that I’m going to play the game well," he revealed. "I think she (Carole) will probably be watching me from behind the sofa, slightly anxious, but I do think if the best version of Gary turns up, she’d be very proud of me — that’s what we were hoping for."
Goldsmith later said that he notices many similarities between the Princess of Wales and her mother.
“It’s all lovely stories. There’s loads of family anecdotes and I’ll share them all because they’re all really lovely. I remember holding Kate for the first time and her playing in the garden and having water fights," he said when asked what intimate moments he'll discuss on the program.
"We’ve got loads of fun stuff we did together when she was growing up," he concluded. "Who was to think that little girl would end up our future queen? She has respect for family, as Carole has, so she’s been brought up well. She’s the number one royal for a reason.”
Goldsmith and sources spoke to The Sun.