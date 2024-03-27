Prince William Feels 'Helpless and Scared' as Kate Middleton Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy' Amid Cancer Diagnosis

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” a source told an outlet. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

“They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” they added referring to William and Kate's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The source added that the Prince of Wales feels "helpless and scared" during the challenging period.