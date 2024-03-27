Prince William Feels 'Helpless and Scared' as Kate Middleton Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy' Amid Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William is juggling his royal duties and caring for Kate Middleton after her cancer diagnosis. As the Princess of Wales undergoes treatment, insiders revealed the future king is worried about his wife's well-being.
“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” a source told an outlet. “He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”
“They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better,” they added referring to William and Kate's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The source added that the Prince of Wales feels "helpless and scared" during the challenging period.
On Friday, March 22, Kate surprised the world when she returned to Instagram after months of conspiracy theories spread online about her health and marriage.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Enormously Touched' by Public Support After Revealing the Princess of Wales' Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton’s Parents 'Are the Real Anchors in Her Life' as Princess Begins Cancer Treatment
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Waited 'to Tell the News' About Princess' Cancer Diagnosis Until the Kids 'Were Off School for Easter Break'
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a spokesperson for the Wales shared that the duo was moved by the public's response to Kate's condition.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources spoke to Us Weekly.