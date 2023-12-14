King Charles Is Eager to End His 'Painful and Traumatic' Feud With Prince Harry
After the release of Spare, Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family was greatly strained, but one biographer theorized that King Charles is ready to reconcile with his youngest child.
"For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic," Tom Bower told an outlet. “The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage; it’s hard to imagine how to repair it."
Harry's various tell-alls depicted his relatives as cold toward his wife, Meghan Markle, and Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, reignited the royal racists scandal.
“But I’m sure that the King would like a solution,” Bower said.
From Bower's perspective, it will be easier for Harry to mend things with his father than other members of The Firm.
"I think Charles is an emotional man," Bower stated. “He’s only got two sons, and he was pretty close to Harry. I think winning Charles over is very easy for Harry because Charles wants to be won over."
“He wants forgiveness and he wants to have a relationship with his son," the writer continued. "But it’s far too complicated."
OK! previously reported a source claimed Meghan wants a "part-time" homecoming with her in-laws.
The source said it could "potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry," adding that the Sussexes are "mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited."
According to the insider, Charles demanded the Sussexes stop publicly attacking the royals if they hoped to return to the royal fold.
“Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again," the source explained.
"That’s a must," they shared. "It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time."
Although insiders say Charles wants to spend time with Harry, one commentator believes it will take time for Prince William and Kate Middleton to forgive him.
Aside from Harry dissecting William's "alarming baldness" in his memoir, Dutch copies of Endgame accused Kate and Charles of gossiping about Prince Archie.
"I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet when discussing Endgame.
Harry's approval rating in the U.K. declined following his move to the U.S., but Larcombe pointed out that Queen Camilla's been able to evolve in front of the public eye despite her cheating scandal.
"There's always a way back. Look at Camilla — she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen. If that's possible, anything's possible," Larcombe said. "But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."
Harry's immigration altered his position within The Firm, but in his witness statement, the duke admitted he was pushed out of the institution.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry notified the High Court on Thursday, December 7.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the dad-of-two wrote.
Bower spoke to OK! U.K.