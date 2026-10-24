King Charle Believes Prince Harry 'Must Make a Clear Decision About the Kind of Relationship He Wants With the Monarchy': Source

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Prince Harry could find his return to Britain derailed by a fresh confrontation with King Charles, with sources warning OK! the monarch is determined to enforce strict boundaries, which could ultimately send his younger son back to America. Harry, 42, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, have established a new life in the Cotswolds with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. this year.

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Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly concerned about Prince Harry's security arrangements.

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One palace insider told us: "The central dispute is not whether Harry can live in Britain, but whether he can pursue high-profile charitable and commercial activities without creating confusion over his official royal status. Charles wants a closer personal relationship with Harry and his grandchildren, but also wants to maintain the institutional arrangements established after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Those arrangements distinguish private family relationships from official engagements undertaken on behalf of the monarch. It is this business-first mindset that is upsetting Harry, and he sees it as so harsh it may push him into a move back to America." Harry has previously spoken publicly about wanting reconciliation with his father, who is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. The Duke has continued supporting his Invictus Games, founded in 2014 to help wounded, injured and sick military personnel through sporting competitions.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry said he is open to a reconciliation with King Charles.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary is in 2027.