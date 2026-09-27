How Princess Diana 'Shattered' Royal Protocol to Show Loyalty to Her Sons
Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Princess Diana broke with royal convention because she wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to know her first loyalty was to them – even when that meant kicking off her shoes, forgetting appearances and becoming just another mother on the school playing field.
OK! can reveal the late Princess of Wales, who died at age 36 in 1997, proved her devotion to her two boys when she famously competed barefoot in a mothers' race at 6-year-old Harry's sports day at Wetherby School in London on June 11, 1991.
Wearing a blazer and skirt, Diana abandoned royal formality to race other parents across the grass, eventually finishing second – one of several occasions on which she sought to give William, now 44, and Harry, 41, experiences beyond palace life.
A royal source told OK! in an exclusive interview: "Diana knew there were expectations about how a princess should behave in public, but when those expectations collided with being there for William and Harry, her sons came first. Taking part was her way of showing them that she was on their side – her loyalty was always to her boys, even if it meant leaving royal protocols about how she should be viewed in public shattered."
Diana's appearance in the race was not an isolated excursion into ordinary school life. She also reportedly competed in Wetherby's mothers' race in 1989 and 1990 and regularly joined the school run, despite the photographers who followed the family.
The famous 1991 sports day began with Harry joining classmates for a sack race before Diana lined up alongside other mothers. She removed her shoes but kept her formal outfit on as she sprinted across the field, smiling as she crossed the finishing line after a closely fought race.
A source familiar with Diana's approach to motherhood told us: "She understood that William and Harry's lives would never be completely normal, but that made the normal moments even more important to her. If other mothers were racing, she wanted to race. She wasn't going to stand on ceremony simply because she had a royal title."
That philosophy extended far beyond school sports days. Diana's former press secretary Patrick Jephson said she deliberately introduced her sons to experiences shared by children outside royal circles.
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Jephson told ABC News: "She made sure that they experienced things like going to the cinema, queuing up to buy a McDonald's, going to amusement parks, those sorts of things that were experiences that they could share with their friends."
William has since spoken about the influence his mother had on his understanding of the world beyond royal residences.
Speaking to actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler last October, William said: "She always understood that there was a real life outside of the palace walls. She gave us the right tools and has prepared us well for life."
Diana herself said: "Family is the most important thing in the world."
William and Kate Middleton, 44, are now raising Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, while Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 45, are parents to Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
Diana's relationship with the royal family became increasingly strained as her marriage to the now King Charles collapsed under intense public scrutiny.
The princess married the then-Prince Charles in 1981, but their relationship deteriorated amid mutual infidelity and disagreements over royal life.
She and Charles separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Diana later spoke openly about her unhappiness, most famously during her explosive 1995 Panorama interview, when she discussed Charles' relationship with Queen Camilla, now 79, and her isolation within the monarchy.
Despite the tensions, Diana remained closely connected to the institution through her sons.