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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at age 36.

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Wearing a blazer and skirt, Diana abandoned royal formality to race other parents across the grass, eventually finishing second – one of several occasions on which she sought to give William, now 44, and Harry, 41, experiences beyond palace life. A royal source told OK! in an exclusive interview: "Diana knew there were expectations about how a princess should behave in public, but when those expectations collided with being there for William and Harry, her sons came first. Taking part was her way of showing them that she was on their side – her loyalty was always to her boys, even if it meant leaving royal protocols about how she should be viewed in public shattered." Diana's appearance in the race was not an isolated excursion into ordinary school life. She also reportedly competed in Wetherby's mothers' race in 1989 and 1990 and regularly joined the school run, despite the photographers who followed the family.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana knew her sons wouldn't have 'normal' lives, a source said.

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The famous 1991 sports day began with Harry joining classmates for a sack race before Diana lined up alongside other mothers. She removed her shoes but kept her formal outfit on as she sprinted across the field, smiling as she crossed the finishing line after a closely fought race. A source familiar with Diana's approach to motherhood told us: "She understood that William and Harry's lives would never be completely normal, but that made the normal moments even more important to her. If other mothers were racing, she wanted to race. She wasn't going to stand on ceremony simply because she had a royal title." That philosophy extended far beyond school sports days. Diana's former press secretary Patrick Jephson said she deliberately introduced her sons to experiences shared by children outside royal circles.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana joined Prince Harry's sports race.

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