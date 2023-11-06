'Too Hurt and Stunned': Prince Harry's Feud With Prince William and King Charles Is 'Permanent'
Prince Harry's relationships with King Charles and Prince William were greatly impacted by the release of Spare, and royal analysts wonder if the three men will ever mend things in the future.
During a GB News appearance, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield referenced biographer Tom Quinn's analysis of the Duke of Sussex's connection to Charles and William.
"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said in reference to Quinn's commentary.
"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she added.
The royals were left in shock by the words included in Harry's memoir and docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield continued.
"They just do not see that reunion happening," the podcaster added. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."
- Prince William 'Cannot Find It in His Heart' to Forgive Prince Harry After His Explosive Memoir
- Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Could Have Been 2 Books' But the Duke Feared King Charles and Prince William Would Never Forgive Him
- Kate Middleton Supports Prince William as Public Feud With Prince Harry Intensifies
Quinn and Schofield aren't the only royalists who discussed the schism between Harry and his relatives, as commentator Katie Nicholl previously revealed the Prince of Wales still isn't ready to be around his sibling.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," Nicholl told an outlet. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," she disclosed.
Nicholl later shared that William was offended by Harry's decision to include Kate Middleton in his project.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she noted. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," Nicholl stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.