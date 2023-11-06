'Too Hurt and Stunned': Prince Harry's Feud With Prince William and King Charles Is 'Permanent'

During a GB News appearance, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield referenced biographer Tom Quinn's analysis of the Duke of Sussex's connection to Charles and William.

"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said in reference to Quinn's commentary.

"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she added.