King Charles Will 'Always' Leave the 'Door Open' for Prince Harry, But He's 'Exasperated' by the Drama
King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare, but according to a new royal biography, His Majesty is willing to reconcile with his youngest child on his terms.
"A common perception is that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about what to do with the two difficult dukes, Harry and Andrew," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. the Inside Story.
Harry and the Duke of York's status within the monarchy has become a stain on Charles' legacy, but he's expected to prioritize his reign instead of their public scandals.
"In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalize issues over which he has little control," Hardman noted.
Initially, Charles hoped Meghan and Harry would help modernize the monarchy, but they decided to leave the U.K. before he ascended to the throne.
"Of course the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about," a source revealed. "He has tried listening. Now he just says, I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life."
"Nothing is final, however. 'You'd always like your child back,'" an additional source shared. "But when your child has decided that, at the moment, they want to do things differently, you have to give them the space to do that. The door is always open, though.'"
OK! previously reported Hardman discussed the distance between Harry and his father during Queen Elizabeth's funeral in his book.
“Harry then joined the family dinner downstairs. Neither his father nor his brother was there, however. The King and Queen Camilla had, by now, returned to Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate," he penned.
“That evening, the couple would be joined for dinner by the new Prince of Wales, who would also stay at Birkhall," the commentator added.
While ascending to the throne, Charles had to protect private information from his relatives while preparing for his new role alongside his heir, Prince William.
“The King needed to have vital but discreet discussions with his elder son," the author said. “In years gone by, such a moment would automatically have included his younger son, too."
“But not anymore. This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book," he noted. “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.”