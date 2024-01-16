King Charles Will 'Always' Leave the 'Door Open' for Prince Harry, But He's 'Exasperated' by the Drama

"A common perception is that the King and his staff spend much of their time worrying about what to do with the two difficult dukes, Harry and Andrew," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. the Inside Story.

Harry and the Duke of York's status within the monarchy has become a stain on Charles' legacy, but he's expected to prioritize his reign instead of their public scandals.

"In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalize issues over which he has little control," Hardman noted.