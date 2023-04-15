Meghan Markle 'Wants' Archie & Lilibet To Have A Relationship With Grandfather King Charles III Despite Royal Family 'Rift,' Reveals Source
Meghan Markle is ready to bury the hatchet.
A source spilled that the Duchess of Sussex wants to end the drama between herself the royal family for the sakes of Archie and Lilibet. after the mom-of-two decided to stay home from King Charles III's upcoming coronation.
"She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty," the source said, referring to a potential meeting between Charles and his grandchildren.
The insider also made it clear that Meghan's intention behind skipping the May 6 celebration was to avoid further drama.
"Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle]," the source said, referring to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.
"She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the controversial couple’s decision to attend the 74-year-old’s event. But on April 12, Buckingham Palace announced the pair’s final RSVP.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they revealed. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
The Sussexes’ decision was even more highly-anticipated following the drama that ensued after the release of their tell-all Netflix special, Harry & Meghan, and the prince's memoir, Spare.
However, in a January interview, Harry also admitted he wanted to fix things with his family, regardless of their wrongdoings.
"People will ask having watched my documentary how can you want your family back. But I do want them back," he said. "Though I would like reconciliation, I would like to make peace in this time for a lot of things that have happened. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
