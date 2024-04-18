Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram to Promote Charity Organization Alongside Bestie and 'Suits' Costar Abigail Spencer: Photos

The organization was founded by Meghan's pal Kelly McKee Zajfen, and the businesswoman celebrated their bond in her Instagram post.

"When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me," Zajfen wrote in an Instagram caption. "You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."

"Proceeds from this tee support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive," she noted.