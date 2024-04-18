Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram to Promote Charity Organization Alongside Bestie and 'Suits' Costar Abigail Spencer: Photos
Meghan Markle returned to Instagram alongside her longtime friend Abigail Spencer to promote a charity organization. The brunette beauties sported matching "Love Like a Mother" T-shirts in support of the Alliance of Moms initiative.
The organization was founded by Meghan's pal Kelly McKee Zajfen, and the businesswoman celebrated their bond in her Instagram post.
"When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me," Zajfen wrote in an Instagram caption. "You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."
"Proceeds from this tee support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive," she noted.
Fans of the trio were excited to see them come together to promote philanthropy.
"This is really beautiful. I love the support systems for mothers being cultivated," one person wrote. "You, Abi, and Meghan are doing beautiful and necessary work."
"Ahhh Meg! I love this all 3 of you are so beautiful," they noted.
"Beautiful! This is what happiness looks like," another chimed in.
- They'll Have to 'Sell Themselves': Netflix 'Wants Payback' After Investing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Showed Off Their 'American Royal' Lifestyle During Charity Polo Match
- 'Like Working With Teenagers': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Private Secretary Was 'Treated Harshly' by Duo
OK! previously reported Spencer gushed over working with Meghan on Suits.
"I think there's several different things," Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" when asked about the series' resurgence. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
Suits joining Netflix's roster of programming helped boost Meghan's star power after months of being criticized in Hollywood for losing her Spotify deal.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he stated. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Meghan's close circle, the Duchess of Sussex recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and she returned to social media to promote the company.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source explained.