Meghan Markle Makes a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana During Surprise Invictus Games Cameo
Meghan Markle paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during a surprise cameo. The Duchess of Sussex was featured in an advertisement for the Fisher House Foundation, promoting the work the Invictus Games does alongside the non-profit.
Meghan was hoping to advocate for veterans, but critics noticed that the actress wore a blue and white Ralph Lauren button-down shirt and a black Lafayette 148 New York "Rafferty" Midi Skirt. The American royal accessorized using a Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring and the late Princess of Wales' Cartier watch.
The mom-of-two discussed the importance of well-being in her voiceover.
"What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming their narrative [and] revolutionizing your mindset. It's a change that's not only physical, it's mental, emotional, social," Meghan pondered.
Although Meghan married her partner, Prince Harry, after he retired from his military career, she applauded army wives, husbands and families for their sacrifices.
"The Invictus Games shows that this growth is about more than what meets the eye," the brunette beauty said. "The spouse coordinating doctor visits, the children celebrating milestones. The mother, father, fellow veteran, the friend. There is a community near and far, surrounding servicemen and women when they deploy and long after they come home."
"Healing does not happen alone, it takes a village. And is for the village," she continued. "And one of the most essential parts of the process is having people surround you who understand. To grow as one unit, to achieve limitless potential."
Meghan later discussed the global initiative of the Invictus Games.
"To remind us above all else, in this international family, no one gets left behind. Because this is Invictus, we are Invictus together," she concluded.
In the Duke of Sussex's opening speech, he mentioned the core values that influenced him and many others to enlist in the military.
"Now, remember that feeling of pride and honor when you first wore your nation's flag on your uniform? Most of us perhaps remember more its final outing, or the time we hung it up for good," Harry said. "Am I right in saying for some, it represented a cape? Perhaps a shield, or an escape?"
"For others, an opportunity, a recognition, or a calling? No matter what it meant to you then, or your reasons for signing up, it was always about being of service to others and to your mates," he noted.
Harry was able to move the crowd through his inspiring lecture and relatability.
"You discovered things about yourself you'd never knew. Skills and abilities you didn't know that you had," he exclaimed. "You unlocked your potential and performance."
"And you understood the power of working as a team," the redhead shared. "Ultimately, you were part of a purpose larger than yourself, and that feeling felt good. And I'm guessing a lot of you in this stadium tonight have felt the absence of that feeling for months, maybe years. Well, not anymore."
