King Charles Reluctantly Invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to His Coronation, Omid Scobie Claims

Source: MEGA


Nov. 28 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Prince Harry shocked the world when he attended King Charles' coronation despite their ongoing feud, but did the Duke of Sussex push his father to include him? In Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, the royal expert claimed His Majesty struggled to extend an invitation to his son.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle.

According to Scobie, Charles was "stubbornly hard to pin down" at the time.

Scobie maintained Charles told Harry "I... haven't decided," when asked if the Sussexes would be able to witness the historical moment.

The journalist went on to say Harry had an "extensive list of reasons for skipping the proceedings altogether," but he believed the good "still outweighed other things."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled the U.K. in 2020.

OK! previously reported Scobie's "penetrating investigation" of the monarchy was shut down by Prince William's friends after he accused the heir of leaking stories to the press about Harry.

"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie said on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."

"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie continued.

Source: MEGA

According to Omid Scobie, King Charles 'hadn't decided' if he wanted Prince Harry at his coronation.

A royal insider called the assertion “very opposite” of the truth.

"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they noted.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly contacted King Charles on his birthday.

Scobie spent years working as a journalist, but members of William's circle questioned his professional integrity.

“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," they stated. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."

"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," the source added. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”

Although Harry and Charles' relationship has gradually changed since his crowning, William and the duke's bond remains fractured.

“He absolutely f------ hates him,” William's pal told a publication.

“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend continued.

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he refers to the Prince of Wales as his "archnemesis," and his anecdotes were seen as an attack on the crown.

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."

"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."

