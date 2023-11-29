Queen Camilla's Past Was Too 'Raunchy' for King Charles

"Camilla might not have stood on the barricades in the sixties, but she did enjoy the sexual freedoms ushered in by that radical generation," Scobie wrote in his new book, Endgame.

"Over the years, some who knew Camilla during this time have told various authors and journalists that the young Ms. Shand was known for being 'raunchy and randy' and the sort to 'throw her knickers on the table,'" he noted.