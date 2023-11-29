Queen Camilla's Past Was Too 'Raunchy' for King Charles
Queen Camilla's legacy within the royal family was greatly impacted by her being King Charles' mistress during his marriage to Princess Diana. Although Charles and Camilla eventually wed in 2005, Omid Scobie claimed the royal's scandalous lifestyle made it impossible for the two to get the royal stamp of approval.
"Camilla might not have stood on the barricades in the sixties, but she did enjoy the sexual freedoms ushered in by that radical generation," Scobie wrote in his new book, Endgame.
"Over the years, some who knew Camilla during this time have told various authors and journalists that the young Ms. Shand was known for being 'raunchy and randy' and the sort to 'throw her knickers on the table,'" he noted.
Due to Camilla's lifestyle, Scobie said Queen Elizabeth didn't accept the couple's relationship.
"This reputation is one of the reasons why Queen Elizabeth II and the Firm rejected Camilla as a spouse for Charles, alongside the fact she was a 'commoner' (the air around her family home was not rarified enough) and an 'experienced woman' (read: not a virgin)," Scobie continued.
Charles and Diana's union lasted 15 years, but the late Princess of Wales famously said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." Once Charles and Camilla said "I do," the former duchess wasn't given the late icon's title despite being married to the Prince of Wales.
OK! previously reported Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, said Camilla "doesn't want to be Queen."
"The Crown is going to open up old wounds, especially for Charles and Camilla," Burrell told GB News. "And it's a war which Camilla can never win."
Elizabeth once envisioned Diana as the next Queen Consort, but decades after her divorce from Charles, Elizabeth eventually endorsed his second spouse to take on royal duties.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the monarch said in a statement before her passing.
Elizabeth publicly embraced Camilla's destiny as the Queen Consort, but her current title is more aligned with Charles' vision for his reign.
"I'm not sure she's winning the battle as a Queen either, because our dear late Queen did make it known that she wanted Camilla to be known and styled as Queen Consort," Burrell stated. "But I think the king had other ideas."
"He always insisted that she would be his queen, styled and crowned beside him," he continued. "I'm not so sure that the public totally agreed with him on that."
While Diana was known as 'the people's princess," Camilla had a more reserved approach to her royal duties.
"I think she's been very quiet. I think she's been in the scenery, she's been in the sidelines. She's been there to keep Charles on track I think. I don't think she really wants to be Queen," Burrell theorized.
"I think she's just landed this role because she loves the man who happens to be king," he added. "So you know, it's a dilemma for her. It always will be a dilemma for her and the more she can keep out of the limelight."