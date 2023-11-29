Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir 'Spare' Frightened the Palace, Additional Anecdotes 'Will Never See the Light of Day'
Is Prince Harry done talking about his famous family? According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke of Sussex's Spare is a redacted version of his life story.
"There are pages of that book that will never see the light of day," Scobie revealed in an interview. "It was double in size when he initially finished."
Due to Harry's history of publicizing his family drama, Scobie noted that "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."
Aside from discussing Harry's book, the Endgame author revealed more details about the racist conversation that was had about Prince Archie's skin tone.
"I was surprised to find out that it was two people at the center of those conversations," Scobie shared. "While for legal reasons I couldn't name them in the book, I was surprised to find out that it was two people ... so we're not just talking about one senior family member, we're talking about two."
"These are things that Harry kept to himself because he felt that perhaps that things were slightly moving forward with his father, and he didn't want to ruffle feathers any further," he added.
Although Scobie didn't specify which Windsor made the remark, he said that Charles' reaction created "more warmth" between him and the Sussexes.
"Charles wanted to clear the air and make it clear that he was really concerned," Scobie explained.
Despite the Sussexes' dramatic 2020 exit, Scobie informed the reporter that the Duchess of Sussex has been "sending photos and videos of the children to Charles via one of the aides."
OK! previously reported biographer Christopher Andersen believes the famous redhead will eventually share additional details about his upbringing.
"There is plenty more for Harry to tell," Andersen told an outlet.
In an interview, Harry admitted to removing anecdotes from the project to protect his loved ones.
"It could have been two books, put it that way," Harry confessed. "And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know."
"Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he added.
Scobie was coy about the identity of the senior royal who commented on Archie's complexion, but Andersen alleged it was Charles who made the statement.
"For starters, I reported in my books Brothers and Wives and The King that it was Charles whose rather benign remarks about what a child of Harry's and [his wife] Meghan's might look like sparked charges of racism within the royal family," Andersen stated.
"But Harry has thus far refused to elaborate on this episode, which leads me to believe there may have been other examples of racism inside palace walls that he may not be willing to share," he continued.
