Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir 'Spare' Frightened the Palace, Additional Anecdotes 'Will Never See the Light of Day'

Aside from discussing Harry's book, the Endgame author revealed more details about the racist conversation that was had about Prince Archie's skin tone.

"I was surprised to find out that it was two people at the center of those conversations," Scobie shared. "While for legal reasons I couldn't name them in the book, I was surprised to find out that it was two people ... so we're not just talking about one senior family member, we're talking about two."

"These are things that Harry kept to himself because he felt that perhaps that things were slightly moving forward with his father, and he didn't want to ruffle feathers any further," he added.