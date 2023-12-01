Prince William and Prince Harry's Public Reunion During 2022 Royal Walkabout 'Was All Led' by King Charles
In 2022, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton put aside their ongoing feud to come together to honor Queen Elizabeth during a royal walkabout. Although the group, once dubbed the "Fab Four," greeted mourners during the public grieving period, Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, revealed King Charles orchestrated the family reunion.
"Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day. William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him],” Scobie quoted an anonymous source in his book.
According to Scobie, the Prince of Wales reached out to the Duke of Sussex after the siblings weren't communicating for an extended period.
“[William] sent his first text message in months to Harry, suggesting it would be ‘good’ if they came along, too," he penned.
The source informed Scobie the opportunity was "said it was all led by their father, that he was the one that made the suggestion."
"It showed that all four are capable of switching it on and doing what’s right in the moment," Scobie added.
In an interview, the royal expert admitted he assumed the walkabout would become a catalyst for a positive shift in the group's dynamic, but after the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, things failed to improve.
“I thought potentially that could open doors to other moments of seeing what matters and putting certain things to one side, just to coexist or to find some sort of common ground,” Scobie told an outlet.
“But I think the thing that surprised me the most was that afterward everyone just went their own ways and nothing happened beyond that," he admitted.
- Prince William 'Clearly Didn't Want to See' Prince Harry While Their Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Was Dying
- King Charles Reluctantly Invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to His Coronation, Omid Scobie Claims
- Royal Cease Fire: Prince William's 'Last Minute Text' to Prince Harry Prevented Explosive Family War During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The world wasn't aware of the logistics behind the assemblage, but the author stated the Sussexes were asked to attend shortly before the event happened.
“The fact that it was about to go ahead without the Sussexes, who were only asked 40 minutes beforehand, shows just how close William was to not doing it at all. And if it wasn't for Charles, it wouldn't have [happened],” Scobie explained.
The reporter said it "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."
Scobie credited Charles for the gathering, but sources close to Kate said "she didn't want her or William to have any regrets."
The commentator shared William "orchestrated a somewhat forced photo" with his sibling.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Robert Jobson's book Our King: Charles III, he shared that for Kate, the outing was "one of the hardest things she's ever had to do."
"That's the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what's being said out there — it was very difficult," a source shared.
Scobie and sources spoke to People.