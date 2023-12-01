Prince William and Prince Harry's Public Reunion During 2022 Royal Walkabout 'Was All Led' by King Charles

"Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day. William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him],” Scobie quoted an anonymous source in his book.

According to Scobie, the Prince of Wales reached out to the Duke of Sussex after the siblings weren't communicating for an extended period.

“[William] sent his first text message in months to Harry, suggesting it would be ‘good’ if they came along, too," he penned.