Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Being 'Too Self-Centered and Selfish' to Publicly Discuss King Charles and Kate Middleton's Health Woes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have avoided publicly addressing Kate Middleton and King Charles' current health woes — but the duo made several public appearances shortly after the royals went to the hospital.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
The Sussexes were all smiles at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere, but critics didn't believe the insiders' statement.
"This story is bogus! The Grifters are too self-centered and selfish to send any well wishes," one reader wrote in an Instagram comment.
"No way the gruesome twosome did this and if they did, no way it was sincere," another added.
OK! previously reported the American-based royals are balancing their family feud and making a name for themselves in Hollywood. In 2023, the Sussexes lost their partnership with Spotify, and experts wonder if their Netflix partnership will survive their ongoing scandal.
“It was supposed to last until 2025, but now there’s a lot of rumors at the moment that it’s not going to be renewed, and I think the reason for that is the lack of production and there hasn’t been enough going on,'' Robert Jobson said on TalkTV.
During their time in the Caribbean, Meghan and Harry took snapshots with Nickelodeon executive Brian Robbins and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, which rubbed people the wrong way.
“Also the fact that in a way Meghan and Harry are flirting with other organizations even being flown down to Jamaica for that Paramount launch on Bob Marley and that film so look it’s clearly not gone as well as they’d hoped, a lot of money was invested but we will have to wait and see," Jobson explained. "It does actually look at the moment that we’re in a bit of a downward spiral."
While Harry and Meghan continue to pursue their American dreams, Kate is back home recovering from her abdominal surgery.
"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview.
"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."
