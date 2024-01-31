OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Is 'Responding to Emails' as She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery

kate middleton is responding emails after abdominal surgery
By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET



Kate Middleton is taking a break from royal duties, but she hasn't fully stepped away from her responsibilities. The Princess of Wales is on medical leave and won't attend public engagements until the spring, but she's returned home to Windsor and is still fully committed to her role.

kate middleton is responding emails after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton won't return to royal duties until the spring.

"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

Kate is often celebrated for her dedication to the crown, and the palace revealed she was disappointed by the number of events she would miss during her healing period.

"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

kate middleton is responding emails after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton is responding to emails while she recovers from home.

A rep revealed the Princess of Wales was "making good progress" as she recovers from the comfort of her royal residence.

"Catherine is a very loving and affectionate parent, so there would likely be a huge hole there for the family without her," the podcaster explained. "She is also so disciplined, which can be a comfort for small kids. They like their routine."

kate middleton is responding emails after abdominal surgery
Prince William will take a step back from duties to care for Kate Middleton.

Kate has grown into an extremely popular figure, and fans sent supportive messages to her and Prince William in recent weeks.

"I have seen beautiful campaigns online to send the princess well wishes," Schofield continued. "I believe her office is enjoying receiving the positive feedback and could very well be overwhelmed with cards and love notes. They will pass as much as they can on to the princess, and the offices will respond with a thank you to all who have written."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
kate middleton is responding emails after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton often dazzles fans with her wardrobe.

Throughout Kate's wellness journey, William will care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Prince William was observed looking ‘extremely worried’ as he entered The London Clinic to visit his wife," royal commentator Hilary Fordwich explained. "As Queen Elizabeth II so aptly said, albeit referring to the grieving after a loved one has passed, ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ One could say in this instance, ‘Concern is the cost of loving.’"

In the past, senior royals didn't change their workload to accommodate their spouse, but both William and Kate represent a new approach to life in the monarchy.

"Prince William is a loving, caring and giving husband," said Fordwich. "He epitomizes his generation of being a more involved and hands-on father than previous generations. His great love for his wife means, of course, he’ll be all the more concerned about her."

"Having such a thoughtful and involved future head of state bodes well for the entire nation and commonwealth," she concluded.

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

