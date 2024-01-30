Prince William Hopes His Children Will Learn Royal Life Is 'Not Scary'
Prince William and Kate Middleton balance royal duties and raising their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the parents are attempting to create a sense of normalcy for their youngsters going forward.
“I mean, in years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything," Robert Hardman told an outlet, referring to Kate and Charles' recent health woes. "They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies.”
William will break protocol and care for his wife and their offspring during her recovery period.
“And this time, Prince William has made a very conscious decision he’s going to step back from his duties,” he added. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”
William's approach to fatherhood differs from past senior royals.
“Everything [William] does is about normalizing royal life [and] normalizing just trying to make everything as unobtrusive for the kids as possible so that being a sort of school-age royal is not something that’s scary," he explained.
“So if mom’s in hospital, he knows he’s got to be there," Hardman stated. "Otherwise, it’s unsettling for the children if both parents are out of the house. He’s being a modern dad.”
OK! previously reported Hardman applauded William for taking a "hands-on approach" to parenting.
“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the biographer said on GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
Kate grew up in Berkshire outside of the aristocracy, and George, Charlotte and Louis' upbringing mirrors their mother's.
"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," royal commentator Ingrid Seward said in an interview.
"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing," she noted.
William and Kate's romance began at St Andrews, and the pair have grown into an example of an egalitarian partnership.
"William is incredibly supportive as a husband," Seward said.
"It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," she concluded.
The pair's friend shared they have an “unwavering commitment to duty," but they are “100 percent family first, day job second.”
The future king and queen often skip gatherings that interfere with their little ones' schedules.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider said. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
