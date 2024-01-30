Prince William Hopes His Children Will Learn Royal Life Is 'Not Scary'

“I mean, in years gone by, if a senior member of the [royal] family was ill, their spouse would not drop everything," Robert Hardman told an outlet, referring to Kate and Charles' recent health woes. "They’d carry on, and the children would be left with the nanny or nannies.”

William will break protocol and care for his wife and their offspring during her recovery period.

“And this time, Prince William has made a very conscious decision he’s going to step back from his duties,” he added. “He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason.”