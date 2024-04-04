Prince Harry Is 'Full of Regrets' as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer

"Bombshell news like Kate's puts things into perspective and Harry isn't immune from being filled with regrets and what-ifs," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "Kate was like the sister Harry never had and he is probably full of regret at how his relationship with her and William has collapsed so spectacularly."

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex learned about Kate's condition at the same time as the general public.

"It's absolutely right to think that he wouldn't have found out until it broke on the news channels, at the same time as everybody else, because there is no trust, how could William and Kate risk sharing such sensitive information with Harry and Meghan when their relationship has broken down?" Larcombe asked.