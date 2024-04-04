Prince Harry Is 'Full of Regrets' as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer
Though Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, experts now believe Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis is hitting the California transplant hard since he's no longer near his family during a crisis.
"Bombshell news like Kate's puts things into perspective and Harry isn't immune from being filled with regrets and what-ifs," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "Kate was like the sister Harry never had and he is probably full of regret at how his relationship with her and William has collapsed so spectacularly."
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex learned about Kate's condition at the same time as the general public.
"It's absolutely right to think that he wouldn't have found out until it broke on the news channels, at the same time as everybody else, because there is no trust, how could William and Kate risk sharing such sensitive information with Harry and Meghan when their relationship has broken down?" Larcombe asked.
Larcombe shared that he felt "we could well see Harry try to reach out to them and perhaps try to visit William" while in town for various opportunities, adding that "if he could turn the clock back now maybe he would like to."
"Harry and Meghan were clearly in synchronized mode here, with their pics showing them moving together and throwing matching facial expressions like formation dancers in a ballroom contest," Larcombe added. "The look presents them as a like-minded double act with an even balance of power and status."
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Meghan Markle Feels 'Wronged' by Prince William and Kate Middleton — and Is 'Stopping' Prince Harry From Extending an Olive Branch
- Prince Harry's 'Painful Place': Duke's Past Criticism of Seriously Ill Princess Kate Is Coming Back to Haunt Him
- William and Kate Take the High Road: Prince and Princess of Wales Are 'More Open' to Reconciliation Than Harry and Meghan Are
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Harry's relationship with his sister-in-law is strained, the Sussexes released a message in support of the princess.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes said.
Larcombe spoke to New! Magazine.