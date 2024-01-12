OK Magazine
Mike Tindall 'Apologized' to Prince William After Calling Him 'One Pint Willy' During Podcast

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Mike Tindall quickly became a beloved addition to the royal family, but he recently forgot to protect Prince William's privacy. Tindall was featured on rugby star Rob Burrow's podcast, and he revealed the Prince of Wales' embarrassing nickname.

Source: MEGA

Prince William revealed Mike Tindall was sorry about revealing his nickname on a podcast.

"He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often," Tindall told Burrow. "That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

Months after the professional athlete's confession, the future king addressed the claim with Burrow during his appearance.

"Mike has some secrets he told me which the kids found very amusing," William said. "I think that might be some of the nicknames."

Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall is close to Kate Middleton and Prince William's children.

Despite Tindall's embarrassing comment, the future king admitted the royal husband was remorseful for the blunder.

"He apologized to me about that. I was like, 'Mike, when you say you're not going to mention anyone's nicknames that doesn't mean you can then mention my nickname,'" William said. "That's not fair.'"

MORE ON:
Mike Tindall
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall is known for giving unique nicknames to friends and teammates.

Tindall has a close bond with William and Kate Middleton, and his wife, Zara Tindall, is the godmother to the Wales' eldest child, Prince George. During the royal Christmas walk, the youngest members of the Wales and Tindall households were seen smiling, holding hands and enjoying each other's company.

OK! previously reported Mike gushed over his little ones spending time with William and Kate's children in an interview.

"Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," Mike said. "Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that."

Source: MEGA

Zara Tindall is Prince George's godmother.

Last year, William, Kate and Mike's mother-in-law, Princess Anne, were featured on his podcast, "The Good the Bad and the Rugby," and commentators were excited to see how the group interacted outside of official royal events.

"Mike and his rugby colleagues have a wonderful way of teasing out little titbits about life behind the palace walls. It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse of how the family get on with one another, and also what they get up to in private," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"The image, for example, of Princess Anne chasing William, and now his children, around the 'Balmoral Square' and often winning because she is 'good at corners' illustrates that, despite her sometimes rather stiff appearance, she’s a thoroughly fun aunt to have around," she continued.

