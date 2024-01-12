Mike Tindall 'Apologized' to Prince William After Calling Him 'One Pint Willy' During Podcast

"He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often," Tindall told Burrow. "That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

Months after the professional athlete's confession, the future king addressed the claim with Burrow during his appearance.

"Mike has some secrets he told me which the kids found very amusing," William said. "I think that might be some of the nicknames."