Prince William Admits He's 'Had Other Things on My Mind' Amid Kate Middleton and King Charles' Health Woes
Prince William is adjusting to his new normal as he focuses on caring for King Charles, Kate Middleton and the British public all at once.
The Prince of Wales was initially expected to take a break from royal duties to help the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, but he quickly returned to his public life after Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer.
"I've had other things on my mind. It’s been a bit [hand motion] — a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up," William told BAFTA's Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre, Elaine Bedell. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs."
William has been the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, and Kate often attends the ceremony alongside her husband, but the princess isn't expected to make any public appearances until after Easter.
"I remember last year about the films that you'd watched," Bedell replied.
"All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So we go through it carefully," William shared.
Sources close to the Wales admitted that Wiliam has a lot on his plate as he focuses on his wife, father and being the forward-facing leader of the monarchy.
“It is hard with Kate being ill as well, but he will step up,” a source told an outlet.
“He wouldn’t want to put that pressure on William,” the insider added, referring to Charles. “He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities [with Kate].”
OK! previously reported a royal insider claimed His Majesty was proud of William's ability to rise to the occasion.
“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," an insider explained. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”
“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” the source said of the monarch.
On Monday, February 5, the palace shocked the world when they gave a public update on Charles' health after he visited the London Clinic.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
In his first statement since learning about his condition, Charles was appreciative of the outpouring of love he received.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," His Majesty said. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he shared. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Sources spoke to People.