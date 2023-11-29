Prince William 'Exasperated' by Omid Scobie's 'Spiteful Portrayal of the Monarchy'
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, attempted to paint Prince William as a "power-hungry" heir to the throne, and sources claim the Prince of Wales is irritated by the ongoing negativity.
“He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy,” a source told a publication. "He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy."
The insider revealed William doesn't want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” by responding, adding that William is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama.
Aside from Scobie's criticism of William, he used his project as an opportunity to degrade the Prince of Wales' spouse, Kate Middleton.
"Catherine, the Princess of Wales — who reportedly never looks at social media or reads newspapers — seems content as a voiceless symbol of courtly resolve, a totem of stoicism in a time of emotional overdrive," Scobie wrote in an excerpt.
Scobie portrayed the mother-of-three as a Stepford wife despite her years of commitment to The Crown and various patronages.
"Kate has learned what is paramount for survival in the system: vanishing into your role, giving away nothing, and allowing yourself to embody what the public sees in you," he penned. "And with those elocution lessons, the Princess of Wales even sounds a bit like her former boss—polished, regal, and appropriately distant."
The author described the former Duchess of Cambridge as a boring participant in modern British history.
"Some journalists who have been approached by publishers to author biographies about the Princess of Wales have turned down the chance. 'I’d barely be able to do a chapter, let alone an entire book,'” he shared.
Expert Tom Bower slammed Scobie for his analysis of Kate.
“Omid Scobie clearly has nothing new to say," Bower said on GB News. “His attack on Kate is really gratuitous but that is Meghan speaking. She is a wonderful woman and doing a terrific job."
“He is looking for headlines but he is an incorrigible rascal who is getting away with it," he continued.
OK! previously reported Scobie accused William of leaking stories to the press about Prince Harry.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie said.
William's confidant called the statement the “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they continued.
