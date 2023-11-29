Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Had 'Almost Zero Direct Communication' Since 2019

“For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points, including her emotional difficulties during her pregnancy,” Scobie shared in his new book, Endgame.

Scobie alluded to the Princess of Wales being distant toward the Suits star.

“Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan," he added.