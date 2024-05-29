Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continuing to Bash the Royal Family Is 'Unthinkable' as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began to highlight their feud with the royals in their previous projects, but Kate Middleton's cancer battle could put a pin in any future tell-alls.
"It also remains the case that, although it would be unthinkable for the Sussexes to resume their attacks whilst both King Charles and Catherine are seriously ill, there is always the possibility that they might in the future," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan."
"What, for example, was in the 400 or so pages that Harry claimed he cut from Spare? Might he writes a memoir of his early years? Might Meghan write her story?" the expert asked.
The Sussexes signed deals with Netflix and Penguin Random House in 2020, and there has been speculation about what the couple will release more following the success of Spare.
"It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes," the expert noted. "If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble."
"Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the royal family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix," Fitzwilliams added.
OK! previously reported royal commentators were concerned about Christopher Bouzy's public criticism of Kate, as the Bot Sentinel founder was featured in Harry & Meghan.
“Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment," Bouzy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the U.K. press tries to spin it, it's not normal."
Royal editor Richard Eden disapproved of Bouzy's thoughts, and fans of the future queen hoped the American-based in-laws would intervene.
"Disgusting that the new wave of trolling of the Princess of Wales is being encouraged by someone who [was] featured on Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series," Eden replied.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Despite the distance between them, the Sussexes publicly supported the princess.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Mirror.