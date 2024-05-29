Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continuing to Bash the Royal Family Is 'Unthinkable' as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer

The Sussexes signed deals with Netflix and Penguin Random House in 2020, and there has been speculation about what the couple will release more following the success of Spare.

"It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes," the expert noted. "If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble."

"Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the royal family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix," Fitzwilliams added.