Kate Middleton's Uncle Slams 'The Crown' Producers for Their 'Evil' Portrayal of Carole Middleton
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith was shocked to see how The Crown depicted his sister Carole Middleton, as the final season painted Carole as a pushy parent committed to securing her daughter's tiara and royal title.
However, Gary defended his sibling. "Carole isn't that manipulative evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family," Goldsmith said on the "Fact or Fiction" podcast. "First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews."
Carole often attends royal family gatherings, and experts praise the Middleton family for introducing Prince William to a traditional family life.
"She's an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be doing these things, you've got to be showing your legs,' and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates," he continued.
OK! previously reported the historical accuracy of a scene was questioned by historians and commentators.
"What is interesting to me is that The Crown did not shy away from showing Carole as insistent that Kate kept going," Clare McHugh told an outlet. "I think the only part where they faltered was when they had Kate resisting a bit."
"The two of them were as one all along," she added. "They decided this together."
Biographer Katie Nicholl analyzed Kate and William's romance in her biography Kate: The Future Queen.
"It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers," Nicholl wrote.
"She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there," she continued.
Although most fans know the Wales to be college sweethearts, the writer learned the couple met as pre-teens.
“Prince William, a left back on Ludgrove’s Colts team, came to St Andrew’s (Kate's prep school in Berkshire) to play a hockey match when he was nine years old,” Nicholl explained.
“William, like Kate, loved sports and was one of the best hockey and rugby players in his year," she said. "Of course, the arrival of the prince generated a flurry of excitement. It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince but certainly not the last.”
While chatting with those close to the future queen, Nicholl learned the pair's timeline was longer than people realized.
“[Kate’s friends] said, ‘Uh-uh, she didn’t meet him at St Andrews, she met him before she got there, while she was at school during her sixth form through some of her friends,’" Nicholl said in an interview. “They knew Prince William and Prince Harry, so there wasn’t any meeting.’ And that, for me, it changed everything.”