Kate Middleton's Uncle Slams 'The Crown' Producers for Their 'Evil' Portrayal of Carole Middleton

However, Gary defended his sibling. "Carole isn't that manipulative evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family," Goldsmith said on the "Fact or Fiction" podcast. "First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews."

Carole often attends royal family gatherings, and experts praise the Middleton family for introducing Prince William to a traditional family life.

"She's an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be doing these things, you've got to be showing your legs,' and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates," he continued.