Prince Harry Was 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Would Dump Him Due to Public Scrutiny

"It was to say that they were being racist towards Meghan and disturbing her. Now that was when they met," Angela Levin told GB News. "It was interesting in 2016, I went to see him and I was told by one of his aides, 'Be very, very careful because he's just written a letter and he's terrified that Meghan's going to leave him.'"

"'So actually go very carefully, otherwise, he'll throw you out.' It's quite an odd way of thinking. You're going to interview the Prince and then you're going to have to be really careful," Levin continued. "But I managed to write."