Prince Harry Was 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Would Dump Him Due to Public Scrutiny
During the early stages of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance, the Duke of Sussex was exposed to the emotional toll of being a person of color due to the racist headlines that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to.
Meghan's African-American heritage became a focal point for many critics, and Harry wrote a letter condemning the bigoted commentary about his then-girlfriend.
"It was to say that they were being racist towards Meghan and disturbing her. Now that was when they met," Angela Levin told GB News. "It was interesting in 2016, I went to see him and I was told by one of his aides, 'Be very, very careful because he's just written a letter and he's terrified that Meghan's going to leave him.'"
"'So actually go very carefully, otherwise, he'll throw you out.' It's quite an odd way of thinking. You're going to interview the Prince and then you're going to have to be really careful," Levin continued. "But I managed to write."
Recently, the royal website removed Harry's statement four years after the couple relocated to California.
"That's what the issue was, he was terrified that Meghan was going to leave him. It was love at first sight from his point of view," Levin shared. "Now that the letter is gone he's very cross because he felt it should be against the press."
"However it doesn't work like that because they've moved forward and they don't want to have this distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan," she concluded.
The note indicated that Harry was concerned about the influx of attention Meghan received once their courtship became public.
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety. And is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the blurb read. "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that, Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."
"He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game,’" the spokesperson added. "He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his."
The Invictus Games founder discussed his decision in Spare.
"I showed the essay to Jason (Knauf, former Kensington Palace Communications Secretary), said we needed a course correction immediately," Harry penned.
"No more debate, no more discussion. Within a day, we had a draft. Strong, precise, angry, honest. I didn’t think it would be the end, but maybe the beginning of the end," he stated.
OK! previously reported that the Duke of Sussex discussed his privacy fears during his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.