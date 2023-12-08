Prince Harry 'Aches for the World He Left Behind' as the Holiday Season Approaches
In 2020, Prince Harry made the controversial decision to step down from his senior level position, and since then, the Duke of Sussex has dealt with the repercussions of living outside of palace gates and his native country.
“Even without knowing what I know, you have to imaging that this is a young man that grew up in an all boys school with a bunch of rambunctious guys," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News after discussing if the Duke of Sussex misses his old reality.
Harry graduated from Eton College, worked in the military and grew up sheltered within the walls of Kensington Palace.
“A lot of really deep, fun, silly friendships. They experience something that normally people didn’t experience," the American commentator added. “Going away to school and waking up with your friends every day, then Christmases in a castle where every room is filled with your cousins."
Now that Harry is based in Montecito, Calif., it's assumed he will spend special occassions with his wife, Meghan Markle, their two children and Doria Ragland.
“Today, he’ll wake up and celebrate a birthday with four people in the room. His children, his wife and his mother-in-law," Schofield shared. “I do believe he aches for the world he left behind.”
Harry revealed in his legal battle against the Home Office that he wasn't ethusiastic about immigrating to the U.S., OK! previously reported.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in a Thursday, December 7, court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the duke admitted.
Over the years, Harry has been vocal about the threats he and his wife receive, and he wants to make sure he can visit Britian without risking the welfare of his household.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he noted.
During the pair's 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, they shared that they never intended to stop advocating for Queen Elizabeth and her vision for the crown.
"We never left the family and we only wanted to have the same type of role that exists, right? There’s senior members of the family and then there are non-senior members," Meghan told the talk show host.