Prince Harry 'Aches for the World He Left Behind' as the Holiday Season Approaches

“Even without knowing what I know, you have to imaging that this is a young man that grew up in an all boys school with a bunch of rambunctious guys," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News after discussing if the Duke of Sussex misses his old reality.

Harry graduated from Eton College, worked in the military and grew up sheltered within the walls of Kensington Palace.

“A lot of really deep, fun, silly friendships. They experience something that normally people didn’t experience," the American commentator added. “Going away to school and waking up with your friends every day, then Christmases in a castle where every room is filled with your cousins."