King Charles Is 'Too Emotionally Attached' and 'Desperately Wants Harry to Return to Him' Amid Fractured Relationship
King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship dynamic evolved in front of the public eye, and despite the Duke of Sussex's public attacks on the monarchy, experts think His Majesty wants his youngest child home.
"Although the Sussexes' behavior has made an accommodation with them currently impossible, the King will almost certainly not want to cut Harry loose altogether. He will, surely, desperately want Harry to return to him. And this is entirely possible," Melaine Phillips wrote in an article while discussing MP Bob Seely's push to deprive the royal of his privileges.
Phillips later added that Charles is ''too emotionally attached'' to his son to take away his titles.
After the release of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, Seely began his campaign to make the Sussexes commoners. Despite the politician's concerns, Phillips doesn't envision Charles folding under pressure.
"The call for them to lose their royal titles isn’t surprising," the writer shared. "Justice demands no less. Justice, however, is not the only consideration."
"Stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles really would be to slam the door on them forever," she added. "Some may say that, considering what they’ve done, this is exactly what should happen."
OK! previously reported Seely views his request as necessary for the British people and the cultural significance of the monarchy.
“I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option… if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life," Seely said in a statement.
Biographer Angela Levin discussed the book that motivated Seely's motion on GB News.
“Well, I'm sure it was one thing that they'd set up," Levin said. "It was either a publicity stunt or they wanted to be absolutely as nasty as possible."
"I think if Harry and also Meghan don't actually threaten to sue the author then there's something really wrong, because that means they've accepted it," she noted. "They might even like it and it is just appalling."
Levin's commentary aligned with Phillips' analysis of the ongoing royal feud.
“In theory, that's going round. In practice. I don't think it will happen because he does love Harry,” Levin stated. “And then you're in the state where you hate what your child is doing, but something inside you makes you want to love them."
Over the years, Harry publicized his family drama and discussed the emotional toll being royal had on him, and Levin wonders if Charles is weary of how the duke would react to being permanently removed from the monarchy.
“And I think that the family are very anxious about what could happen if they parted or the state that Harry could be in, and I know they are there for him," Levin explained. "The door is open, but he doesn't take any advantage of that. He's just behaving as Meghan tells him. He's more like a sort of servant to her really, and listens to what she's doing."
