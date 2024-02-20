Sarah Ferguson Urges Fans to Prioritize 'Health Checks' After Her Second Cancer Diagnosis in 1 Year

"I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health checkups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience," Ferguson wrote in a caption. "I was diagnosed with b------ cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse."

The author had a mastectomy last summer, and she leaned on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, during her recovery.

"It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go," she added. "After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family."