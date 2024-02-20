Kate Middleton Has 'Very Few People to Confide in' After Meghan Markle's Dramatic Exit

"Being in the royal family is a lonely place and Kate’s got very few people now, especially after the Queen’s death, who she can go to and confide in," expert Jennie Bond told GB News. "Think back to when Diana and Fergie were always giggling and would help each other let off steam… Kate hasn’t got that."

The duchesses famously fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, and Meghan branded Kate as "formal'' in Harry & Meghan.

"The fact that things didn’t work out with Meghan was a real blow because Prince Harry’s bride would have been another person stuck in the same situation," Bond continued.