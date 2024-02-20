Kate Middleton Has 'Very Few People to Confide in' After Meghan Markle's Dramatic Exit
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle struggled to connect during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K., and since the actress' exit, the Princess of Wales has fewer people she can relate to. Kate and Prince William's romance began during their years at St Andrews, and the future queen has been preparing for her destiny for over two decades, but her clique continues to get smaller.
"Being in the royal family is a lonely place and Kate’s got very few people now, especially after the Queen’s death, who she can go to and confide in," expert Jennie Bond told GB News. "Think back to when Diana and Fergie were always giggling and would help each other let off steam… Kate hasn’t got that."
The duchesses famously fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, and Meghan branded Kate as "formal'' in Harry & Meghan.
"The fact that things didn’t work out with Meghan was a real blow because Prince Harry’s bride would have been another person stuck in the same situation," Bond continued.
Although Kate isn't able to chat with her American in-law, she fortunately has other connections.
"One reason Kate has made such a success of her royal role is because she has a strong inner circle – and it extends way beyond her parents and siblings," the author explained.
"Carole and Pippa have obviously been on hand during Kate’s recovery, I’m sure Carole must have been very worried about her daughter and has probably been clucking around like a mother hen," Bond continued. "But sometimes, your oldest friends – who’ve been with you through thick and thin – are just the ticket."
The Princess of Wales also stayed in touch with buddies from her youth and William's cronies.
"Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her schoolmates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help," the commentator noted.
"Kate has also forged strong friendships with many of William’s crowd, and they will all have been offering practical help – particularly with the children – as William juggles his work commitments with his priority of caring for his wife and family," she added.
OK! previously reported William, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis are caring for Kate after her abdominal surgery.
“They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable. Their house is filled with Kate’s favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks.The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage," a source dished, adding that their three kiddos are "doting" on Kate.
Kate will take a step back from her role as she focuses on healing, but her husband and children continue to prioritize her.
"They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day,” added the source. “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”
"It’s been a very challenging time,” the insider said. “She is reading and streaming her guilty-pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians. She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”