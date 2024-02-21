Meghan Markle Is 'Desperate' to Be Friends With Taylor Swift Despite the Pop Star Refusing to Appear on Failed Podcast 'Archetypes'
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast is expected to return after being canceled by Spotify, and royal experts think she still is hoping for Taylor Swift to make an appearance despite her team declining the opportunity during the first season.
“Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. "Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on 'Archetypes.'"
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly danced to "You Belong With Me" and other hit songs during Swift's 2023 performance in California, and Schofield speculated the Suits star wanted the press to be aware of her proximity to the songstress.
“Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended," she added. “It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here the she was there; she wanted people to know."
"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Schofield added. "Taylor went from villain to hero, and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'How can I do something similar?'"
OK! previously reported Spotify decided to end their partnership with Archwell Audio in June of 2023.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify's workforce," the streaming platform's head of podcast business, Sahar Elhabashi, said.
Although "Archetypes" won't continue on Spotify, Meghan announced she will work alongside Lemonada for the upcoming episodes of the audio program.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Meanwhile, Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer celebrated the deal.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs was also enthusiastic about the new venture.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.