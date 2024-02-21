Meghan Markle Is 'Desperate' to Be Friends With Taylor Swift Despite the Pop Star Refusing to Appear on Failed Podcast 'Archetypes'

“Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. "Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on 'Archetypes.'"

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly danced to "You Belong With Me" and other hit songs during Swift's 2023 performance in California, and Schofield speculated the Suits star wanted the press to be aware of her proximity to the songstress.

“Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended," she added. “It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here the she was there; she wanted people to know."

"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Schofield added. "Taylor went from villain to hero, and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'How can I do something similar?'"