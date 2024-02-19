Prince Harry Had 'Ample Opportunity' to End His 'Bitter' Feud With Prince William
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but the duke didn't spend time with his brother, Prince William, during his 24-hour trip. The princes' relationship was greatly impacted by the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, and various tell-alls.
"Prince Harry said on this television interview that I love my family," royal correspondent Michael Cole said on GB News. "Well, he's not shown a great deal of love towards them with some very cruel, unkind and hurtful allegations against all the senior members of the royal family."
The Duke of Sussex spoke to Good Morning America about Charles' condition, and he hinted at His Majesty's condition being a catalyst for reconciliation.
"He had ample opportunity to say some kind of compassionate words about his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, who quite clearly has undergone some major surgery, abdominal surgery," Cole added.
Since leaving the U.K., Harry painted the Windsors as bigots, and critics were confused by his desire to see the King.
Charles isn't the only Windsor experiencing health challenges, as Kate Middleton is currently taking a step back from duties after having abdomen surgery.
"It's no minor matter what she's enduring at this moment, and he's never offered a single word of comfort or consolation to her or concern. If he wanted to become reconciled with his brother, he could have said some words there," he explained.
Cole later hinted that Harry taking a plane from Los Angeles, Calif., to London, could have been a threat to Charles' safety.
"The point of the King being at Sandringham on the estate, which is quite isolated in North Norfolk, is to be isolated because when you're having this intensive cancer treatment and what you've got to avoid at all costs is infection," he noted.
"And Prince Harry had flown at 37,000 feet in a pressurized cigar tube with 250 other people for 11 hours breathing the same air. And he came to see his father for 35, 45 minutes at Clarence House," Cole added.
Charles and Queen Camilla were expected to travel to Sandringham, but it was reported they pushed their trip back to accommodate Harry.
"I think the last thing in the world the King would have wanted was for him to have gone on to Sandringham," Cole stated.
"And anyway, he had to be back into in America because he was that at that gala evening for the National Football League in Las Vegas the next night," he said in reference to Harry's NFL Honors appearance. "I don't think there was ever a possibility of him flying to Sandringham in the confined space of a helicopter with the King."