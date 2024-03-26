Kate Middleton and Prince William Don’t Want to Deal With Any 'Harry Drama' as Princess Begins Chemotherapy

In recent years, the Sussexes have brought negative attention to the Wales, which is why they're in no rush to reconcile with the California duo.

“Harry and Meghan have got some sense so they know it is important to be seen to be extending the olive branch, especially given that global sympathy is with Kate right now," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "But William and Kate don’t need long memories to recall that not too far back they were being subjected to very harmful allegations, to which, incidentally, it was impossible for them to come back and answer and have their say."

"So it’s not very surprising that Harry doesn’t really matter to them right now," the expert added. "A cancer diagnosis puts things in perspective.”