Kate Middleton and Prince William Don’t Want to Deal With Any 'Harry Drama' as Princess Begins Chemotherapy
Kate Middleton shocked the world when she announced she has cancer, and experts wonder if her condition would lead to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after feuding for years.
“Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids," an insider told an outlet. "A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”
“They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie," they added.
Kate shared in an Instagram video that she will go through "preventative chemotherapy" to treat her condition, and she is focused on her health and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at this time.
"They have bigger things to worry about," a friend added.
In recent years, the Sussexes have brought negative attention to the Wales, which is why they're in no rush to reconcile with the California duo.
“Harry and Meghan have got some sense so they know it is important to be seen to be extending the olive branch, especially given that global sympathy is with Kate right now," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "But William and Kate don’t need long memories to recall that not too far back they were being subjected to very harmful allegations, to which, incidentally, it was impossible for them to come back and answer and have their say."
"So it’s not very surprising that Harry doesn’t really matter to them right now," the expert added. "A cancer diagnosis puts things in perspective.”
William and Harry haven't been photographed in the same space since King Charles' coronation, and Christopher Andersen thinks the Prince of Wales is still disappointed in Harry's decision to immigrate to California.
“William is and always has been a world-class grudge-holder. Once he has turned his back on you, it’s virtually impossible to get back in William’s good graces," Andersen explained. "He has never gotten over Megxit, the Sussexes’ confessional Oprah Winfrey interview, or the hurtful things Harry said about him in his memoir Spare."
When Charles announced he has cancer, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit his father, but experts believe Kate doesn't want to see her brother-in-law during her cancer battle.
“Of course, the standard line is that illness has a way of bringing families closer together. I’m sure Harry, who has made several overtures of late-only to be met with stony silence, would like to see that happen," the writer continued. "But I wouldn’t sing 'Kumbaya' anytime soon."
"With his wife and his father both battling cancer, William must feel now that he truly has the weight of the world on his shoulders. In his defense, William simply doesn't have the time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice with the brother he believes betrayed not only him but the entire royal family," he added.
Aside from caring for his wife, William has taken on additional duties as Charles undergoes cancer treatment.
“Bridging the chasm between the brothers will be a daunting and complicated undertaking, a task that William scarcely has the time for now. The Prince of Wales has to stay focused on his family and the immediate task before him, holding the monarchy together while Kate and the king heal," Andersen continued.
Experts spoke to The Daily Beast.
Insiders spoke to The Telegraph.