Kate Middleton and King Charles All Smiles in Family Photo After Being Caught in Royal Racists Scandal
Kate Middleton and King Charles are rising above their recent royal racist scandal.
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, accused the senior-level royals of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion, and despite the public's concerns, the duo hosted the annual Diplomatic reception on Tuesday, December 5, alongside Prince William and Queen Camilla.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
At the time, Meghan refused to specify which in-law talked about Archie due to it being "very damaging." The Suits star's wishes were seemingly ignored, as Dutch copies of Endgame were pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to the text holding Kate and Charles liable for the 2021 accusation.
Neither the Windsors nor the Sussexes have confirmed or denied Scobie's allegations, but sources close to the Princess of Wales attempted to distance her from the narrative.
The anonymous pal told an outlet Kate “has made no such comments."
“Kate feels that she has been unfairly dragged into this," they added.
OK! previously reported sources close to Meghan and Harry shared the revelation left the couple“dismayed."
According to the insider, Meghan “never intended” for their identities to be public, and the Sussexes think the news is “incredibly unfortunate.”
Scobie blamed the oversight on a "translation error" and said he was "hurt" by the "conspiracy theories that this is a publicity stunt."
“It's not for me to apologize because I still want to know what's happened,” he said.
"All of this is frustrating because it feeds into something that couldn't be further from the truth," the author admitted. "And also, quite frankly, I've always felt the names weren't needed to have this discussion."
Endgame's Dutch translator, Saskia Peeters, made it clear that the copy she was given included Kate and Charles in the text.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters explained. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
Although Endgame forced the royals to relive the 2021 interview, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield hinted at the Sussexes' neighbors being "uninterested" in the American-based royals.
"So, the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, you know, it seems like Harry and Meghan's star has fallen quite a bit," Schofield said on GB News.
"Montecito bookstores are refusing. I shouldn't say refusing. There's just no interest in Endgame," the media personality explained. "This is from The Times my friend Keirnan Southern breaking this story that Montecito bookstores are not covering Endgame."
Kate's friend spoke to Us Weekly.