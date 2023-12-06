Kate Middleton and King Charles All Smiles in Family Photo After Being Caught in Royal Racists Scandal

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

At the time, Meghan refused to specify which in-law talked about Archie due to it being "very damaging." The Suits star's wishes were seemingly ignored, as Dutch copies of Endgame were pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to the text holding Kate and Charles liable for the 2021 accusation.