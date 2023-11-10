Kate Middleton Refuses to 'Hold Out an Olive Branch' to Prince Harry for Christmas as Feud Continues

Bond later referenced Meghan and Harry's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where the Duchess of Sussex accused the Princess of Wales of making her emotional.

“I think Catherine was hurt by Harry [and Meghan’s] claim that she made Meghan cry during a fitting for Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, and again by Meghan’s view, which was relayed by Harry, that she found Catherine and William standoffish, a bit cold, when they first met,” the commentator shared.

“After all, we have seen that Catherine is more than ready to give people a hug — even people she has no connection with and will never see again," Bond continued. "We must remember that Harry once described Catherine as the sister he never had. Now it seems she is the sister-in-law he no longer wants to see."