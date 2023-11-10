OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Refuses to 'Hold Out an Olive Branch' to Prince Harry for Christmas as Feud Continues

By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

The holiday season is approaching, but will Prince Harry reunite with his relatives for the happy occasion? Royal expert Jennie Bond predicts that Kate and Prince William won't enjoy a roast alongside Meghan Markle and Harry.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were close before his 2020 move to the U.S.

Bond discussed the probability of the Sussexes spending their Christmas with the Wales in an interview.

“Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon,” Bond told an outlet.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are focused on the royal family.

Harry's memoir, Spare, greatly impacted his relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values,” Bond explained.

“But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted," she added.

Bond later referenced Meghan and Harry's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where the Duchess of Sussex accused the Princess of Wales of making her emotional.

“I think Catherine was hurt by Harry [and Meghan’s] claim that she made Meghan cry during a fitting for Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, and again by Meghan’s view, which was relayed by Harry, that she found Catherine and William standoffish, a bit cold, when they first met,” the commentator shared.

“After all, we have seen that Catherine is more than ready to give people a hug — even people she has no connection with and will never see again," Bond continued. "We must remember that Harry once described Catherine as the sister he never had. Now it seems she is the sister-in-law he no longer wants to see."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attacked Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly.

Bond later claimed that the Wales are focused on their household and royal duties instead of the Sussexes.

“I think Catherine and William have jointly decided that they will carry on with family life and work, and for most of the time, they don’t think about Harry very much, and I expect vice versa,” she concluded. “I can’t see an olive branch being extended from either side any time soon.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their holidays without the royal family.

OK! previously reported Kate wasn't interested in reconnecting with Meghan after the duchess depicted her as rigid in the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” a source said in an interview. “There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet.”

“William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the source added. “So when that will happen is still uncertain," the insider added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl alluded to Kate being overwhelmed by the Sussexes' dramatic behavior.

"I think it’s too far down the line for Kate and Meghan," Nicholl told a publication. “Meghan clearly didn’t enjoy her time here [in the U.K.] and she’s obviously leading a much happier life in California … She is certainly in no hurry to come back to Britain [to reconcile], though she was certainly in a hurry to leave.”

“I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply. And Harry knew full well she had no right of reply," she noted.

Bond spoke to The Sun.

