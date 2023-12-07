King Charles Is the Only Senior Royal 'Holding Out Any Hope of a Reconciliation' With Prince Harry Amid Feud
Prince Harry's 2020 "Megxit" scandal altered his relationship with his family, but a source believes King Charles wants the Duke of Sussex to return to The Firm — however, Prince William has a different vision for the crown.
"William is already planning for when he becomes king, and he doesn't see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family," the source told an outlet. "The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely."
The Prince of Wales is envisioning his life as the next King of England, but it doesn't include Harry.
"William is completely adamant that they [the Sussexes] shouldn't be welcomed back, while the King thinks it would help stop the media circus surrounding the family," the source added. "William doesn't think the Sussexes have much more ammunition and they've already played their best cards."
Despite William's wishes, the insider claimed Charles isn't giving up on the possibility of Harry rejoining the monarchy.
"Charles is the only senior member of the family who is holding out any hope of a reconciliation, but that has more to do with Harry being his son than anything else," they continued.
Once Harry left the U.K., he produced several tell-all projects including his explosive memoir, Spare, which widened the wedge between him and his relatives.
"The royal family have had more than enough of this very public tantrum," the pal shared.
"If it's not books and TV appearances, it's court appearances and stories appearing in the press. There's not much more left to say and it's no surprise that the family are keeping them [the Sussexes] at arm's length," they noted. "They can't be trusted."
According to the confidant, The Firm is aware of the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's dwindling reputation in Britain.
"Senior royals are more than aware that Harry and Meghan's popularity has nose-dived since Megxit and are concerned that letting them back into the fold could prove catastrophic for the family," they shared.
"They don't want to be part of being booed at public events and they certainly don't want to be seen as weak for allowing them back in after everything they've done," the source concluded.
OK! previously reported William's cronies disclosed that William isn't interested in talking to Harry.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” a source admitted.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend continued.
Before Harry moved to the U.S., the siblings were close and bonded over the shared loss of their mother, Princess Diana, but things slowly changed after the Prince of Wales didn't approve of Harry's bride, Meghan.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
