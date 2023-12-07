King Charles Is the Only Senior Royal 'Holding Out Any Hope of a Reconciliation' With Prince Harry Amid Feud

"William is already planning for when he becomes king, and he doesn't see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family," the source told an outlet. "The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely."

The Prince of Wales is envisioning his life as the next King of England, but it doesn't include Harry.

"William is completely adamant that they [the Sussexes] shouldn't be welcomed back, while the King thinks it would help stop the media circus surrounding the family," the source added. "William doesn't think the Sussexes have much more ammunition and they've already played their best cards."