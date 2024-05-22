Prince William Proudly Shares Prince George Is a 'Potential Pilot in the Making'
Prince William had a proud dad moment while chatting with a chaplain from the U.K.’s Royal Air Force at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 21, as he revealed Prince George is a “potential pilot in the making."
The Prince of Wales' confession follows the recent news that King Charles appointed him the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.
OK! previously reported Charles bestowed the honor upon William in a military ceremony at the Army Aviation Centre in Hampshire. The decision was controversial, as the Prince of Wales will lead Prince Harry's former regiment.
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl noticed that Buckingham Palace made the announcement while the Duke of Sussex was in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Nicholl told an outlet. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."
Before Harry left the royal fold in 2020, royal watchers assumed he would inherit the position due to his 10 years in the armed forces.
“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.
“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."
Since retiring from the military, Harry has gone on to advocate for his fellow veterans through the Invictus Games.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl stated. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."
The king was proud to give his eldest child the distinction.
"I did just want to say what a great joy it is to be with you even briefly on this occasion," Charles said in a brief speech on Monday, May 13. "But also tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all and admiring all your many activities and your achievements throughout the time, I've been lucky enough to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps."
"So all I can say is that having had the pleasure of knowing you for so long, I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new Colonel-in-Chief," he continued.
Although Harry was a military captain, William was a military cadet in 2006, where he learned how to fly helicopters.
"The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed so that's encouraging. So ladies and gentlemen, look after yourselves, and I can't tell you how proud it has made me to be involved with you all this time," the sovereign said.