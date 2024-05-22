Prince William Proudly Shares Prince George Is a 'Potential Pilot in the Making'

Since retiring from the military, Harry has gone on to advocate for his fellow veterans through the Invictus Games.

"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl stated. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."

"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."