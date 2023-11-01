Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Squashed an 'Enormous Opportunity' to Become 'Powerful' Figures Within the Royal Family

When discussing her own struggles to transition into being a duchess, she hoped people descending from nations colonized by Britain would see themselves in her.

"Especially when — look, I — the Commonwealth is a huge part of the monarchy, and I lived in Canada, which is a Commonwealth country, for seven years," the actress explained. "But it wasn’t until Harry and I were together that we started to travel through the Commonwealth, I would say 60 percent, 70 percent of which is people of color, right?"

"And growing up as a woman of color, as a little girl of color, I know how important representation is. I know how you want to see someone who looks like you in certain positions," she continued.