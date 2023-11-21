Prince William 'Will Put His Foot Down' With King Charles If He Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Christmas Gathering
A source in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's circle claimed the couple would like to share the holidays with the royal family, but royal experts think Prince William is opposed to the idea.
“Well, not really, because they said it themselves in this statement," editor Charlotte Griffiths said about the Sussexes' potential return to the U.K. during a GB News appearance. "They haven't been invited!”
“And actually it was a classic Meghan and Harry sort of drip feed of information, wasn't it? Because it actually was a bit of a stab in the side saying, by the way, we haven't been invited," the journalist continued. "So it's hardly proof to Charles that he can trust these two not to leak out negative things about the royal family."
Presenter Patrick Christys later speculated the couple wanted the public to know they were willing to spend time with the Windsors.
“Maybe this was a plan for them to say, ‘we would come if you did invite us,'" the anchor said. "And maybe this is them offering the handout and saying, ‘Look, we would happily dine out on some Sandringham turkey or pheasants’ or whatever else they have.”
Due to the Sussexes' history of producing tell-all projects, Griffiths wondered if the duo would create another movie about their lives, which could end up being shown to the public.
“They've deigned to show up to Sandringham this year. I mean, I get the impression they must need more material for their next documentary," she joked.
“But you know, I suppose they are saying the rift is slowly healing," the commentator continued. "We would show up, but it would be fantastically complicated for Charles, because could he really have William and and Harry in the same room on Christmas Day? Can you trust them not to leak things?"
A potential concern for the Windsors will be if the Sussexes will keep their intimate conversations private.
“You know, can everyone speak freely on Christmas Day if Harry and Meghan are there? It would be quite a complicated arrangement," she stated.
"So even if they might be available, as you say, in the next six weeks or so, quite a lot of moving parts would have to be arranged by Charles to get them safely and securely in an environment where there won't be sort of fisticuffs at dawn," the media professional added.
A British outlet reported the Sussexes called His Majesty on his birthday, and the source called the moment a "turning point" in their relationship. Despite Harry and Charles' ability to communicate, Griffiths thinks William won't embrace his brother.
“I think it would be William. Absolutely,” Griffiths said when asked which royal would get in between Harry's RSVP. "And I think if Charles did want to see Harry, he may well offer some sort of olive branch on that front, he won't be doing it on Christmas Day, at least not unless it's Carole Middleton's turn to host and William's not going to be there."
“I honestly don't think I can see William and Harry in the same room," she concluded. "I think William will put his foot down and say, ‘You can see Harry on Boxing Day, but you're not seeing him on Christmas Day, not if you want me there as well.' And he is the future king. And this is the whole problem. He will get the first invite over Harry."