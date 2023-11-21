Prince William 'Won’t Be Shedding a Tear' Over Prince Harry's Anticipated Absence on Christmas

As of now, sources revealed that the Sussexes have yet to receive a request to travel to the U.K. — something that won't seem to bother William, according to expert Jennie Bond.

“Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious," Bond shared. "Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away."

"But that’s not going to happen," she added. "I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this."