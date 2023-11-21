Prince William 'Won’t Be Shedding a Tear' Over Prince Harry's Anticipated Absence on Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their holiday plans, but experts wonder if they'll celebrate Christmas with King Charles.
It was reported that the Sussexes contacted His Majesty on his birthday, and a source claimed they're open to spending the holiday with Charles if they receive an invite. However, their potential return could become an issue for Prince William.
As of now, sources revealed that the Sussexes have yet to receive a request to travel to the U.K. — something that won't seem to bother William, according to expert Jennie Bond.
“Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious," Bond shared. "Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away."
"But that’s not going to happen," she added. "I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this."
Bond later theorized that William cares for Harry, but it isn't enough to help them make amends.
"Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them," Bond noted. "William is thriving on his own. He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet."
"He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry," she continued.
Bond later claimed that William isn't willing to reconnect with Harry after the duke released his explosive memoir, Spare.
“I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can’t see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family — or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back," Bond stated.
“I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment — and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts," she added.
OK! previously reported William's cronies revealed the Prince of Wales was hurt by Harry's book.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the source told an outlet.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the pal admitted.
Harry depicted William as ill-tempered and unwelcoming of his wife, Meghan Markle.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
It sounds like the feud may never get resolved.
"Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan [Markle], and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that," they said.
Biographer Katie Nicholl was told that palace insiders hope to see William and Harry find common ground one day.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl shared. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she concluded.
Bond spoke to The Sun.