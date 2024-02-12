King Charles Urged Prince William to 'Look After Your Wife' Before Taking on Royal Duties

“I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work," royal expert Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role.”

“I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you,'" Seward noted.