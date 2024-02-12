OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles Urged Prince William to 'Look After Your Wife' Before Taking on Royal Duties

king charles urged prince william look after kate middleton
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince William is taking on more responsibilities within the monarchy after King Charles' cancer diagnosis. However, experts believe Charles hoped his heir would be able to focus on Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before taking the throne.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles urged prince william look after kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William hoped to raise his kids before becoming king.

“I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work," royal expert Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role.”

“I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you,'" Seward noted.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles urged prince william look after kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance began at university.

Article continues below advertisement

As the Windsors cope with Charles' declining health, Queen Camilla broke protocol to care for her spouse during a corrective operation.

“Camilla wanted to be at her husband’s bedside when he underwent his prostate procedure because she’s a real person," the commentator explained. "That’s rubbed off on the King."

“I think it’s acknowledged that the Royal family haven’t always handled these matters that well in the past," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles urged prince william look after kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton balance royal duties with family life.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman said there is now an "enormous demand" on William, and he will become the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."

"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles urged prince william look after kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William will become the forward facing leader of the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

As William rises to the occasion, Brits will see how the heir will approach his future as the next King of England.

"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," host Isabel Webster said.

"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Royal commentator Angela Levin thinks the current transition will be difficult for William.

"It's very hard for him. He doesn't want to have anything to do with Harry at the moment and you can't blame him, because he's been so rude and told untruths about both William and Catherine," Levin said on GB News.

"I don't know how you completely can change that. It's difficult, isn't it? It's difficult to completely turn over a relationship and forget all the past. I don't think people can do that," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.