King Charles Urged Prince William to 'Look After Your Wife' Before Taking on Royal Duties
Prince William is taking on more responsibilities within the monarchy after King Charles' cancer diagnosis. However, experts believe Charles hoped his heir would be able to focus on Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before taking the throne.
“I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work," royal expert Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role.”
“I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you,'" Seward noted.
As the Windsors cope with Charles' declining health, Queen Camilla broke protocol to care for her spouse during a corrective operation.
“Camilla wanted to be at her husband’s bedside when he underwent his prostate procedure because she’s a real person," the commentator explained. "That’s rubbed off on the King."
“I think it’s acknowledged that the Royal family haven’t always handled these matters that well in the past," she noted.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman said there is now an "enormous demand" on William, and he will become the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
As William rises to the occasion, Brits will see how the heir will approach his future as the next King of England.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," host Isabel Webster said.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."
Royal commentator Angela Levin thinks the current transition will be difficult for William.
"It's very hard for him. He doesn't want to have anything to do with Harry at the moment and you can't blame him, because he's been so rude and told untruths about both William and Catherine," Levin said on GB News.
"I don't know how you completely can change that. It's difficult, isn't it? It's difficult to completely turn over a relationship and forget all the past. I don't think people can do that," she continued.