Reese Witherspoon Ridiculed for Using Real Snow in Her Latest Recipe: 'You Can Get Seriously Sick'
Reese Witherspoon's recent recipe sent social media users into a frenzy.
On Thursday, January 18, the award-winning actress uploaded a TikTok video capturing a creation she made out of real-life snow collected from outside of her home, causing fans to question the cleanliness of the sweet treat.
"We got a ton of snow over the past few days, so we decided to make a recipe," Witherspoon explained in a voice-over, as a clip showed her taking two mugs and filling them with snow that had been piled on her car.
"First, we scooped the snow into cups and we added salted caramel syrup and some chocolate syrup — just cause we like how they taste together — and we put it on top," the 47-year-old continued, as the video showed the syrups being drizzled over the snow.
The Legally Blonde star noted: "Then, we decided to add some cold brew just to have a yummy coffee flavor."
"Oh my gosh. That’s so good," Witherspoon expressed after trying the apparently delicious dessert.
"I know what to call it — a salted snowy cappuccino… a snow salt chococinno," she concluded.
While Witherspoon's creation certainly looked tasty, fans in the comments section of the post appeared to disagree.
"Isn’t snow dirty??" one user questioned, as another admitted: "I thought eating snow was like dangerous to our health 😭."
"Am I the only one concerned that she scooped it off of her car?" a third user questioned, while a fourth wrote, "😳 no no no.. snow is not made to eat.. u can get seriously sick."
Meanwhile, a fifth user ridiculed, "honey, please google how dirty show is. There are even videos of it under a microscope. You will gag when you watch and won’t do this again."
Other admirers of The Morning Show actress jumped to her defense, as they appreciated Witherspoon for taking part in a wholesome activity, reminiscent of their childhoods.
"Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid. 👍🏻," one fan declared of Witherspoon's perhaps questionable recipe, while another supporter stated: "Y'all are so soft in these comments.. this has been a thing forever literally get over it 😭."
"One word: Perfection," a third fan expressed, as a fourth joked, "as long as you don't eat the yellow snow, you're good! 😂."