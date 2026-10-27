NEWS RJ Mitte's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Finding 'Breaking Bad' Star's Body: 'We Will Mourn Him for the Rest of Our Days' Source: MEGA RJ Mitte's mother shared an emotional tribute to the late actor following his death. Taylor Camp Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dyna Mitte (@dyna_banana) Source: @DYNA_BANANA/INSTAGRAM Dyna Mitte previously revealed she discovered her son's body after visiting his home when he didn't answer her call.

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RJ Mitte's Mother Remembers Her 'Precious Child'

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte portrayed Walter White Jr. on AMC's 'Breaking Bad.'

"From the day we got RJ at 3 days old, he has been inspiring and sharing his heart with everyone he met," Dyna wrote alongside a photo of herself with the actor. She recalled watching her son overcome challenges associated with cerebral palsy while pursuing his dreams in Hollywood. Dyna described how much she loved seeing RJ connect with people, noting he had a natural ability to make strangers feel like family. "I can never express how proud I was of everything he overcame to become the man the world was just beginning to know," she continued.

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Dylan Mitte Says Her Family Will Mourn RJ Forever

Source: MEGA The actor was a passionate disability rights advocate who worked to improve representation in Hollywood.

The grieving mother also reflected on RJ's commitment to disability advocacy and helping others. "The years he spent advocating developed a deep empathy for those who needed him to be their voice and it was never a burden, but a role he loved to play," she explained. Dyna said her family hopes to continue his charitable work through The Mitte Foundation in Brownsville. She also thanked fans for their messages of support following her son's death. "My son was an incredibly special and sensitive soul who did so much for his family, his community and the world, and we will mourn him for the rest of our days," she concluded.

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RJ Mitte's Mom Discovered His Body

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte's sister also shared a heartbreaking message about losing her brother.

Before sharing her emotional tribute, Dyna opened up about the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her son's death. In an interview, she revealed RJ had experienced difficulties during his final weekend. After he failed to answer her phone call, Dyna went to his home with lunch. Instead, she discovered his body. The grieving mother said she believed her son's death was a "spur of the moment" decision. RJ's sister, Lacianne Carriere, also shared a devastating tribute to her brother on Instagram. "There are just no words. You were just here..your strawberry Fanta was still sitting on my coffee table when I got the call," she wrote. "Life hasn't felt real since then."

RJ Mitte Was Best Known for His Role on 'Breaking Bad'

Source: MEGA Dyna Mitte hopes to continue her son's advocacy efforts through The Mitte Foundation.